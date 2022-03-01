Britney Spears Bares Glorious Body Again on Steamy Beach Vacation

It's Britney, beach.

Britney Spears recently secured a $15 million book deal where she can tell all.

She doesn't need a publishing contract to bare it all, however.

Now that she's free of her restrictive conservatorship, she can -- and has been -- showing off all that Instagram will allow.

Britney loves topless beaches, and she's not afraid to go bottomless, either.

In her latest photos and videos, she is generously giving her fans and followers a front-row seat to all of it.

Of course, only hunky fiance Sam Asghari, who is filming all of this, gets to see the Instagram-inappropriate beauty in her full glory.

Britney is not only a legendary singer who has produced dozens of the greatest songs that any of us will ever hear.

She is also one of the greatest performers in the world.

Though it has been years since her last tour or residency, she is still sporting the incredible body of a skilled dancer.

Honestly, in the case of a few of these pics, it's a wonder that Britney could post them on Instagram.

The social media photo-sharing site is infamous for cracking down on a lot of pics of normal human bodies, especially those of women.

While butts are okay, there are ... how should we put this ... certain angles where showing your butt crosses the line.

It's a good thing that emojis are so versatile -- they work for communication, punctuation, tone, and censorship.

Britney has used a number of these as tools to let her post freely.

It's encouraging that her fiance is so happy to help her with photos and videos of her fun times at the beach, or these would all be selfies.

Britney also made time to make Sam the focus of her attention, as the two showed themselves making out in a more private pool.

It's unclear if either of them were wearing so much as a stitch during this.

Honestly? Good for them. They both deserve time to adore one another.

Even among Britney Spears' fans, there have been mixed reactions to her carefree (emphasis on "free") posts.

Those of us who are longtime stans of course see these as celebratory posts to make up for lost time.

Some argue that these are, at best, cringe MILF-posts that make people a little uncomfortable or even worried.

Here's the thing -- whether or not people feel cringe, Britney is a 40-year-old MILF.

She's spent almost half of her life as a mom and she's been heavily restricted, socially and on social media, for nearly 14 years.

Of course she's not going to post like a twenty-something influencer or even like a childfree 35-year-old. She's neither.

Even before the court abolished Britney's outrageous conservatorship, advocates were already warning about potential backlash.

As audiences risked growing bored of Britney's liberation narrative, some media outlets might cynically switch to turning her every goofy post into a "cry for help."

This was the kind of twisted but very organic coverage that helped Jamie Spears push through the conservatorship 14 years ago.

But let's keep things in perspective, okay? Because this is literally just a hot 40-year-old celebrity posting thirst traps to Instagram, sometimes with rambling captions.

That's not a cry for help. It's not even a big deal.

And besides, after spending so long without autonomy (which meant that her posting could be restricted at any time), Britney is making up for lost time.