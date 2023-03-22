Tammy Slaton has said I Do. On the March 21 episode of 1,000-lb Sisters, viewers witnessed a moment they never thought they’d see on air: This long-time cast member got married!
The veteran reality star exchanged vows with Caleb Willingham, a man she met while working on herself inside of a rehab facility in Ohio.
How did she look on her big day? Who attended the festivities? And will this union last?
At least two of those questions are answered in the gallery below, the photos from which we took off Discovery+ after this episode concluded…
Tammy Slaton Wedding Photos: See the Full Album!
