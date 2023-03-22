Tammy Slaton Wedding Photos: See the Full Album!

Tammy Slaton has said I Do. On the March 21 episode of 1,000-lb Sisters, viewers witnessed a moment they never thought they’d see on air: This long-time cast member got married!

The veteran reality star exchanged vows with Caleb Willingham, a man she met while working on herself inside of a rehab facility in Ohio.

How did she look on her big day? Who attended the festivities? And will this union last?

At least two of those questions are answered in the gallery below, the photos from which we took off Discovery+ after this episode concluded…

1 Here comes the bride! Tammy wasn’t really able to move around outside of her wheelchair, but here’s a look at the bride-to-be not long before she became a married woman.

2 Here comes the bride! Tammy is headed down the aisle, veil on her head, flowers in her hands, happiness in her heart.

3 Mr. and Mrs. Willingham! This is one of the first photos we’ve seen of Tammy and her husband after they became husband and wife. So cute and special!

4 A fist bump of love! Yes, the couple kissed on their wedding day. But first they expressed their affection for each other in a slightly different way.

5 You tell em, Amy! Tammy’s sister was hesitant to be the maid of honor — given how little time she had to plan and considering she had two young kids at home — but she came through with a beautiful speech.

6 Cheers to us! The wedding took place inside of the facility in which the spouses met. Tammy has since checked out and is back living in Kentucky, while Caleb remains a patient. We hope they reunite soon.

7 Pure happiness! Tammy nearly died before she checked into rehab in early 2022. Months later, she was more alive than ever before… and happier than ever before.