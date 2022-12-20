Angela Deem Throws Tell All Tantrum, Rages Against Castmates

After last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, only the Tell All remains.



Season 7 has had major ups and downs.



Many viewers have noted that Angela Deem seems to be worse than ever. And that is saying a lot.



In the promo for the unbelievable four-part Tell All special, Angela is on a tear.



But she also expresses heartbreak and renewed betrayal.



What did Michael do this time? Because, as we all know, maybe he didn’t do anything.



And then she gets into a huge fight with an old enemy on the cast.

1 This Tell All follows the cast even when they leave the Tell All stage We hope that the cast received a pay bump for this, because Tell Alls are already massively grueling long, long days of filming. Plus, there could not possibly be enough money in it for the castmates to interact with Angela Deem. She is clearly as crass and confrontational as always, even in the promo.

2 But not every cast member is in New York Michael Ilesanmi, Angela’s husband, reminds Usman “Sojaboy” Umar that Angela is his wife. The two are filming their portion of the Tell All together in Nigeria.

3 Michael just wants one thing from Usman He asks him to please be respectful of Angela. Angela and Usman have feuded for years, largely over Angela’s belief that Usman is a “scammer.”

4 So, will Usman respect Angela for Michael’s sake? No. Honestly? Good. Not everyone is worthy of respect or courtesy — a hard lesson for people who are respectful and courteous by nature. Angela will certainly not show any kindness or respect towards, well, anyone.

5 On the Tell All stage The promo shows Shaun Robinson acting as the bearer of bad news: “Angela I’m not sure if you are aware of this, but we recently noticed that Michael, is back on Instagram.”

6 Say what? Angela of course raised hell — flying in secret to Nigeria, showing up at his home one night, damaging his car and physically attacking him. Why? Because Michael had an Instagram page. While Michael is not responsible for Angela’s actions — victims are not the cause of the abuse that they receive — he would know that this would infuriate his toxic and violent wife.

7 “NO YOU’RE F–KING NOT” Angela, who cannot respond to things normally because abusers prefer to keep their victims on their toes and eager to please, immediately whirls around in the promo to hurl verbal abuse at her husband.

8 Michael insists that he is innocent Michael — who is once again wearing this excellent shirt — quickly says that he is not the one running this Instagram account in question.

9 Michael claims that it is an “imposter” However, the mere suspicion that he may be back on Instagram — a social media site that literally billions of people use all over the world without issue — is enough to reduce Angela to tears.

10 But Angela has still more conflict during the Tell All Given her combative nature, Angela is always getting into fights and creating conflict from nothing. During the promo, we see Usman appearing to have a heated argument with her from across the ocean. Unless editing is deceiving us, it appears that he calls her a “stupid ass.”

11 “Shut the f–k up” Angela wanders around the stage, demanding that Usman STFU. Again, we do not know the specifics of this argument. Not yet.