Angela Deem Throws Tell All Tantrum, Rages Against Castmates

After last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, only the Tell All remains.
Season 7 has had major ups and downs.
Many viewers have noted that Angela Deem seems to be worse than ever. And that is saying a lot.
In the promo for the unbelievable four-part Tell All special, Angela is on a tear.
But she also expresses heartbreak and renewed betrayal.
What did Michael do this time? Because, as we all know, maybe he didn’t do anything.
And then she gets into a huge fight with an old enemy on the cast.