Tattoo Artist Celebrating Charlie Kirk Death Anniversary With Sale on Neck Tattoos Sparks Controversy

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September 10 marked one year since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a college speaking engagement.

The anniversary prompted widespread debate about the late pundit’s legacy, with supporters and detractors alike offering impassioned arguments.

But both sides seem to agree that celebrating Kirk’s death with a sale on neck tattoos is in very poor taste.

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Yes, a Portland tattoo artist has found herself at the center of an online firestorm after promoting a rather unusual special tied to the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death.

The artist, who uses the Instagram account “blacksctratcher,” advertised what she called a “Kirkiversary Special” offering $50 neck tattoos on September 10 — one year after Kirk was shot and killed.

And the location of the tattoos was very much part of the promotion.

According to the advertisement, customers could get tattoos placed in what the artist described as “the exact placement of the kirkhole.”

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck and killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour.

“Alright yall here it is,” the account wrote on Instagram. “One year After Kirk CELEBRATION. customs flash whatever. as long as its this placement!!!”

The post included examples of tattoos that customers could choose from.

The account’s bio identified the artist as being based in Portland and instructed potential customers to send a direct message to book an appointment. It also stated that the artist was BBP certified, apparently referring to bloodborne pathogens training.

The promotion quickly attracted attention after the Libs of TikTok X account shared it with its massive audience.

The account accused the artist of using the anniversary to “celebrate his assassination,” and the post reportedly received hundreds of thousands of views.

The backlash continued in the comments before the tattoo artist’s Instagram account was set to private.

One commenter reportedly wrote, “You’re demonic. Yes, we all know about your mental illness.”

Rather than quietly disappear from the controversy, however, the artist appeared to respond.

On Monday, the “blacksctratcher” account posted what appeared to be a selfie accompanied by text that read, “I am NEET nothing u do can hurt me repubtards,” along with a devil emoji.

The post continued: “Stop imposing on my freedom of speech NOW.”

Fox News subsequently contacted the artist for comment. She reportedly asked whether she would be compensated for responding to questions, but did not answer a follow-up request. Turning Point USA also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For an anniversary already surrounded by political controversy and intense public reaction, the $50 tattoo stirred up some major controversy — as was almost certainly the goal.