Sydney Sweeney Goes Fully Nude For Sports Betting App Novig; Controversy Erupts on Social Media

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Along with politically fueled outrage, sports betting and nudity are two things that make the internet go round in 2026.

So Sydney Sweeney’s new ad for the sports betting app Novig might actually make your local data center explode.

Yes, Sydney is once again using her most famous assets to capture the internet’s attention — and once again, it’s working like a charm.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

If you’re like most people, you’d never heard of Novig before today.

Now, the little-known app is trending on Google and across social media platforms.

And it’s all because of series of eye-catching ads in which Sydney promises that the betting platform is devoted solely to sports and doesn’t dabble in politics like other prediction markets.

Of course, it’s anyone’s guess how many viewers are actually bothering to unmute the viral clips.

Needless to say, the folks running the show at Novig are probably very happy with their decision to shell out for a partnership with Sydney.

For the most part, reaction to the ads has been positive.

“Greatest ad ever,” wrote one enthusiastic commenter on Sydney’s page.

“She’s got the whole internet malfunctioning.. AGAINNNN,” another chimed in.

But as with Sydney’s previous ad campaigns, there’s been some blowback too.

Some folks are giving the actress a hard time for promoting a gambling app.

The decision to legalize sports betting remains a controversial one, and many critics are concerned about the impact on the lives of young men, who are the obvious target for these ads.

And then there are those who are criticizing Novig not for the nature of their business but for promoting themselves with such provocative content.

I mean can we all agree that at this point Sydney Sweeney is basically just a porn star without the stigma? https://t.co/JGNEDUlfoY pic.twitter.com/GhV8uvjaC5 — Tebow (@MinEffortLive) September 9, 2026

“Selling your body to a gambling company. There will be a new book in the bible about this one day,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I mean can we all agree that at this point Sydney Sweeney is basically just a porn star without the stigma?” another added.

“Here’s Sydney Sweeney being naked to promote a new gambling app in what could be easily mistaken for an SNL skit,” a third account complained, adding:

“IDK who’s more pathetic: Sydney Sweeney or dudes.”

Meanwhile, others have pointed out that this is no mere endorsement deal, and Sydney is actually an equity partner in Novig.

So even if there’s truth to the reports that Sydney’s lingerie brand is failing, she might still be well on her way to becoming a billionaire.

And while she’ll likely continue to draw criticism from puritanical haters, there’s no denying that Sydney knows how to make her assets work for her.