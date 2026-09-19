Nicola Coughlan Pregnant? The Rumor & The Truth After Baby Bump Speculation

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Is Nicola Coughlan pregnant?

The actress, best known for starring roles on both Derry Girls and Bridgerton, is on a new project.

But, as the public got a glimpse of her (as you can see in photos below), she appeared to be sporting a baby bump.

Is she pregnant? Here’s everything that we know.

Nicola Coughlan attends “The Magic Faraway Tree” UK special screening on March 22, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Why do fans believe that Nicola Coughlan is pregnant?

For years, fans have speculated about Nicola Coughlan’s relationship, about her body (she does not love that, by the way), and about her career (you know, her actual passion).

Her current project is a Netflix adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected.

But is Nicola, herself, expecting?

While filming in the UK, photos circulating on social media — which you can see below — show what clearly looks like a baby bump.

She’s carrying a duffel bag. There’s even a dog nearby.

Fans were quick to point out a couple of details.

One is that she is clearly in costume for her role in this moment.

(In real life, Nicola tends to favor very put-together looks.)

The other is that it is widely believed that her role in this project involves portraying a pregnant character.

With that context, it seems more than likely that she is wearing a prosthetic baby bump under her clothes.

Is Nicola Coughlan pregnant?

It only stands to reason, therefore, that either Nicola Coughlan is not pregnant, or that there is simply no evidence of a pregnancy at this time.

Yes, it is conceivable that someone who is pregnant might wear a prosthetic baby bump, especially if they are an actor.

(The vast majority of people who wear prosthetic penises for acting roles also have penises of their own, after all.)

But Occam’s Razor suggests that, given that Nicola not being pregnant and merely portraying a pregnant actor is more likely, and therefore most likely true.

If Nicola is pregnant, we’d be the first to offer our heartfelt congratulations. But, barring evidence, we will not be doing that. In fact, unless she directly announces it to the world, we’d not utter a word on the subject until a baby’s head crowns. It’s called manners.

As for the gig that launched these rumors, we only have limited information about Tales of the Unexpected.

Sure, the original is a collection of short stories by Roald Dahl, the famous British author behind works such as Matilda, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, and Fantastic Mr. Fox.

In fact, Tales of the Unexpected has been adapted for television before — albeit back in the late 1970s.

But Netflix adaptations can be (and often are) sort of all over the place. Which is fine! That is the nature of adaptations.

Nicola is fantastic actress and a dedicated professional. We’ll be excited to see how the twists and turns of this adaptation turn out.