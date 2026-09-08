Lori Loughlin Files For Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli Following College Admissions Scandal

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It’s been nearly six years since Lori Loughlin was released from prison following her involvement in the Hollywood college admissions scandal.

But it seems that the ripples from that event are still being felt half a decade later.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Loughlin has now filed for divorce from designer Mossimo Giannulli, her husband of 30 years.

Lori Loughlin attends When Calls the Heart & Hope Valley: 1874 Celebration at The Sun Rose Hotel in West Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hallmark)

The filing comes nearly a year after Loughlin and Giannulli announced that they had separated.

The Full House alum filed divorce papers in Los Angeles, citing the ever-popular celebrity catch-all of “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

According to the filing, the couple’s date of separation was August 31, 2025. Loughlin is also asking that their assets and debts be divided according to the terms of a prenuptial agreement they signed before tying the knot.

And apparently, Lori would like Mossimo to pick up the tab for her legal fees.

Because nothing says “amicable separation” quite like asking your soon-to-be ex to pay your divorce lawyer.

Loughlin and Giannulli tied the knot in 1997 after eloping, and their marriage lasted nearly three decades. They share two daughters, Isabella “Bella” Rose, 27, and influencer Olivia Jade, 26.

The couple first revealed that they were living apart in October 2025, with Loughlin’s representative saying at the time that they were “taking a break from their marriage” and that there were no legal proceedings underway.

Well, that part has obviously changed.

The split also comes after one of the most infamous chapters in the couple’s lives: the 2019 college admissions scandal that landed both of them in federal prison.

Loughlin and Giannulli admitted to paying $500,000 to have their daughters falsely portrayed as crew recruits in order to help secure their admission to the University of Southern California.

Loughlin ultimately served two months behind bars, while Giannulli served five months.

The scandal appeared to put enormous strain on the marriage, though the couple initially presented a united front throughout the legal ordeal.

By 2025, however, that front had finally crumbled.

Sources subsequently claimed that Loughlin had initiated the separation and hoped that time apart might help repair the relationship. Ultimately, the two reportedly grew further apart.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli have also been linked to other romantic interests since their separation.

Meanwhile, Loughlin has been making something of a comeback in the public eye.

The actress recently returned to Instagram after a seven-year absence, sharing photos with her daughters, friends, and former Full House co-stars.

Now, she appears ready to close the book on another major chapter of her life.