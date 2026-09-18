King Charles Told Princess Diana That He Didn't Love Her One Day Before Their Wedding, Brother Claims

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It’s been nearly 30 years since Princess Diana was killed in a car accident while running from paparazzi.

And we’re still learning new details that make her story seem even more tragic.

A memoir by Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, will be published next week.

And as expected, Spencer shares some highly unflattering recollections of Diana’s ex-husband, King Charles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a welcome ceremony in Toronto at the beginning of their Canadian tour, October 1991. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Spencer writes that Charles sounded “giddily elated – like a lottery winner” on the night of Diana’s death.

Later in the book, he flashes further back and shares a harrowing story about the week of his sister’s wedding.

“On the day of Diana’s wedding I woke early and went to Clarence House, where I found her already in her wedding dress, sitting quietly in front of a mirror,” Spencer writes in an excerpt published by The Daily Mail.

“Only much later would I discover that, as she confided to a close friend, her husband-­to-­be had told her the previous day that she needed to know he was very happy to marry her, but he was not actually in love with her.” he continues, adding:

“Diana had to absorb that hammer blow while also feeling certain that Prince Charles was entering their marriage with his heart elsewhere.”

This was not the first indication Spencer had had that Diana and Charles’ relationship was less than ideal.

“A month after her engagement, she had been photographed in tears saying goodbye to Prince Charles as he was about to board a plane on official business,” he writes.

“Newspapers cooed with delight at what they thought to be the pain of a lovestruck innocent being parted from her fiancé. The truth was very different. Diana was completely at sea, having found a bracelet that Prince Charles had bought for Camilla.”

Later, Spencer recalls that Diana tried to end the engagement on multiple occasions, but she was told by several people — including her own father — that it would not be possible to do so.

Diana struggled with an eating disorder throughout her adult life, and Spencer says the situation was exacerbated by Charles’ remarks about her weight.

“Her insecurity was increased a few days after the engagement announcement when Prince Charles had squeezed her waist and said, ‘Oh, a bit chubby here, aren’t we?’” Spencer writes, adding:

“This was a comment she found devastating (she would later share with me that her waist shrank from 29 to 23½ inches between her engagement and her marriage).”

These days, of course, Charles is king, and he’s married to the woman with whom he carried on an affair while he was married.

We all know that life isn’t fair. But sometimes, the gap between the life a person deserves and the one they get is so massive that all we can do is shake our heads.