Prince William Blamed King Charles For Diana’s Death, Source Claims

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It’s been 29 years since Princess Diana was killed in a car accident while fleeing from paparazzi.

And it seems that for much of that time, Prince William blamed his father for the tragedy.

Today, on the anniversary of Diana’s death, we have new claims about William’s grief in the aftermath of the 1997 car crash that killed the beloved princess and her companion, Dodi Fayed.

According to a palace source cited by Radar Online, William was left “in a fury” following his mother’s death and believed Charles had effectively pushed Diana out of the royal family.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

The source claimed the teenager believed his father was “responsible for her death because he virtually drove her out of the royal family into the arms of a playboy.”

Diana and Charles had finalized their divorce in 1996, just one year before her death. At the time of the fatal crash in Paris, Diana was traveling with Fayed, an Egyptian film producer and the son of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed.

The circumstances surrounding Diana’s death have fueled conspiracy theories for decades, but the claims described in the report focus on William’s alleged feelings toward his father rather than suggesting Charles directly caused the crash.

According to the source, William believed Diana had been desperate to escape what he viewed as the royal family’s relentless scrutiny.

The young prince allegedly confronted Charles over the “spies and plotters who drove my mother to her death,” while insisting that Diana would have been “safe in England if you had been kinder to her.”

The source also claimed William believed his mother needed someone as wealthy as Fayed to help her escape the alleged constant surveillance surrounding her.

And, apparently, Charles wasn’t the only member of the family said to have wrestled with guilt.

A separate palace insider previously claimed that Charles himself acknowledged that he could have handled his separation from Diana differently.

In a conversation with William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, Charles reportedly explained that he had been raised to be emotionally distant and had been trained not to show his feelings.

“If he had been able to handle the breakup of his marriage better,” the insider claimed in 2000, Charles might have helped Diana find a place within the royal family instead of leaving her feeling abandoned.

Meanwhile, another source claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II also carried guilt over Diana’s death, allegedly believing that she and Charles could have treated the princess differently.

Nearly three decades later, the tragic loss of Diana remains one of the most painful chapters in the modern history of the British royal family — one that William has had to carry since childhood.