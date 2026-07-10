Taylor Frankie Paul to Dakota Mortensen: I’m a ‘Charismatic MILF’ With …

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Say what you will about Taylor Frankie Paul, she’s certainly not lacking in the self-esteem department.

Yes, text messages allegedly written by Taylor have reportedly been introduced as evidence in her ongoing custody battle against Dakota Mortensen.

And the texts show the controversial reality star speaking confidently about her personality, appearance and sex appeal.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Dakota’s attorneys submitted the messages in court as part of their argument that Taylor’s behavior has been erratic throughout the custody dispute.

The alleged texts date back to 2025 and reportedly show Taylor pushing back against Dakota during an exchange.

According to the outlet, she insisted she wasn’t going to let him bring her down before describing herself as “f–ing charismatic as f–k.”

The conversation then shifted to her appearance, with Taylor reportedly calling herself “a full-blown MILF” while claiming that no one would guess she had given birth to three children.

The messages are just the latest pieces of evidence to emerge from the increasingly contentious legal battle between the former couple.

Taylor and Dakota have spent much of the past several months locked in a highly public custody dispute involving their son, Ever.

Court proceedings have featured allegations from both sides, along with protective orders, parenting-time disputes and questions surrounding each parent’s conduct.

Earlier this week, a judge also admonished Dakota after learning he had allowed the couple’s 2-year-old son to ride on a motorcycle, telling him the child should only travel in enclosed vehicles with appropriate restraints. Which, duh.

The custody battle comes amid a turbulent year for Taylor, who recently revealed she voluntarily entered rehab to focus on her mental health.

She has said the decision was her own and expressed frustration that her treatment had been used against her during the ongoing legal proceedings.

As the court fight continues, it appears both sides are prepared to keep introducing private communications and other evidence in an effort to strengthen their respective cases.

Meanwhile, there are still rumors that Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette will air on ABC and Hulu as soon as this month!

Needless to say, she’s got a lot on her plate at the moment. Good thing she’s got the confidence to rise to the occasion!