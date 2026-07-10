Bryan Johnson Reveals His Stomach is ‘Eating Itself’ Due to New Diagnosis

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bryan Johnson has spent years (and a lot of money) building a name for himself as a biohacker.

Human immortality is a worthy goal. Some have questioned his methods of trying to get there.

Now, he has come forward with a new snag.

He has a newly diagnosed autoimmune disorder that is causing his stomach to “eat itself.” There is no cure.

(Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Atrophic gastritis is vastly underdiagnosed

On social media, infamous mega-millionaire Bryan Johnson recently revealed his diagnosis.

He has an autoimmune condition called autoimmune gastritis, or atrophic gastritis, or AIG.

(Separately, he received a diagnosis of autoimmune hypothyroidism when he was 21 years old.)

AIG causes his stomach to essentially eat itself, with intestinal and fibrous tissue replacing gastric glandular cells.

Some with AIG are asymptomatic. Many have digestive issues. And, in some cases, they run a higher risk of certain forms of stomach cancer.

To hear Johnson tell it, he lived for at least 11 years with chronically low ferritin.

Ferritin is a cellular protein that stores iron. He did not, however, have anemia — despite his primarily vegetarian diet, which can make it difficult to get enough iron.

(Yes, many plants contain iron. However, vegetation protein is often not as easily absorbed, which is why iron supplements may be needed to help people keep up.)

Johnson, due to his particular interest in his health and due to his vast wealth (he’s not a billionaire but he’s about a third of the way there), was able to delve into his low ferritin using a colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, and five biopsies of his stomach.

“Two days later, the results of biopsies came in, showing clear signs of early autoimmune gastritis: early atrophy confined to the acid-producing lining, with the rest of the stomach still spared,” he wrote.

He has vowed to find a solution

AIG does not have a cure.

Treatment means regular infusion of both iron and B12, especially orally (but sometimes through injections).

This can help lead the body to a healthier baseline, even if it does not truly remedy the condition.

Johnson has vowed to find a more permanent solution, such as a cure, and then share it with the world.

Though we should live in a society where the government uses its wealth and power to research cures for diseases for the common good rather than waiting around hoping that a supremely wealthy person happens to get such a condition, we all still potentially benefit from treatments and cures to disease.

Johnson’s biohacking is infamous and widely ridiculed — from both sides of the political spectrum, we might add.

However, the goal of human immortality is extremely worthy. Is he going about that the right way? We could answer that, but we won’t.

We’re sorry about the symptoms that Johnson has experienced.

Critics have argued that he, like so many other larger-than-life internet personalities, has caused pushback against prolonging human life. Essentially, he has made it cringe in some people’s eyes.

Regardless, we think that it would be wonderful if Johnson were able to use his wealth to improve the health of millions of AIG sufferers, most of whom are likely undiagnosed.