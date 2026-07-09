Savannah Guthrie Goes Absent From 'Today' Amid Ongoing Search For Missing Mother

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Back in April, Savannah Guthrie made her return to the Today show following a two-month hiatus, amid the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

But the beloved morning show anchor was absent from Thursday’s broadcast, marking her second missed appearance this week and prompting concern from viewers.

Laura Jarrett filled in alongside Craig Melvin this morning, while Sheinelle Jones took Savannah’s place during Wednesday’s show.

Savannah Guthrie attends Project Healthy Mind’s World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Savannah previously returned two months after Nancy disappeared in what authorities continue to investigate as a kidnapping-for-ransom case.

At the time, Page Six reported that Today staffers were instructed to avoid discussing the investigation when Savannah returned to work.

“It was supposed to be business as usual. [Producers] said to act totally normal,” a source told the outlet. “‘Move forward’ is the vibe. It’s been a hard year and a draining time.”

Neither Savannah nor Today show staff have commented on Savannah’s recent absences. However, Page Six described Guthrie’s absence as a “brief hiatus,” indicating that she was expected to return soon.

Last week, Savannah offered an emotional update on her family’s ordeal, describing the past five months as an ongoing nightmare.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several weeks after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

“There is not a moment that goes by that we aren’t actively trying to find our mom,” she told KOLD 13 News.

She also expressed gratitude to the Tucson community for its support and thanked both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department “for their tireless work” throughout the investigation.

Since Nancy vanished, investigators have received multiple ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin in exchange for her safe return.

In June, Savannah became visibly emotional on Today while discussing one of the earliest notes, which falsely claimed that her mother had died.

Federal authorities later revealed that several of the ransom messages are believed to be fraudulent.

“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation. Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy,” the agency said in a statement.

Officials added that “other ransom demands [that] may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such.”

The FBI emphasized that the case remains an active kidnapping-for-ransom investigation.

“This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case. The FBI has and will continue to offer all assistance possible in the investigation — however, local authorities remain the lead,” the agency explained.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.