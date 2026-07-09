Jacob Tobey: San Antonio Spurs Announcer Fired After Allegedly Cheating on Girlfriend …

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Ever been dumped and fired on the same day? Jacob Tobey has.

Yes, as if it weren’t bad enough that the San Antonio Spurs were trounced by the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals last month, now the team has axed their play-by-play announcer amid a stunning social media scandal.

Reports indicate that Tobey is no longer with the organization after allegations surfaced online accusing him of cheating on his longtime girlfriend with Loren Waters, the sister of Spurs guard Lindy Waters III.

A photographer shoots pictures in the Home Court building, a basketball court at the Obama Presidential Center, during a media preview day of the campus on June 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

According to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, Tobey has been removed from his broadcasting role following the controversy (via Page Six).

The drama unfolded earlier this week when a series of Instagram Stories appeared on Tobey’s account, leading many followers to believe someone else — reportedly his girlfriend of six years — had gained access to the profile.

One post accused Tobey of having an affair with Loren Waters. Another featured what appeared to be photo booth pictures of Tobey and Waters kissing, alongside the caption: “Me and the new girl.”

A separate post directly called out the alleged infidelity.

“This is my girlfriend of six years,” the message read. “But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :)”

The posts quickly spread across social media before Tobey’s accounts were switched to private.

Neither Tobey nor Loren Waters has publicly commented on the allegations.

The timing of the controversy is especially surprising given that Tobey had recently celebrated a career milestone. In June, he announced that he had signed a multi-year extension to remain as the Spurs’ television play-by-play voice.

Beyond his broadcasting duties, Tobey was also a familiar face to Spurs fans for performing the national anthem before games.

Before joining San Antonio, Tobey built his broadcasting career calling play-by-play for several outlets, including Fox Sports and the Pac-12 Network.

With the allegations generating widespread attention online, it seems that the Spurs have decided to move on from Tobey following.