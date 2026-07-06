Prince Harry Invited, Disinvited from Buckingham Palace After Declining, Accepting King …

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We’ve known for some time that Prince Harry’s UK trip wouldn’t be a full family reunion.

Now, it almost looks like the visit is being sabotaged.

Is Harry himself the saboteur?

That’s what some are asking after details about how a botched invite to Buckingham led to royal confusion.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex delivers a speech at the Invictus Australia Reception during a visit to The Australian War Memorial on April 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)

When traveling, it’s easier to stay with family (but not this time)

Harry is in London this week.

According to the BBC, Charles extended an invitation.

The aging monarch offered to let his younger son stay at Buckingham Palace during the visit.

However, Harry isn’t staying there.

Who snubbed whom? Well, that sounds complicated.

According to the report, Buckingham Palace set a deadline for Harry’s RSVP.

(No, most people do not need to respond on a strict schedule to find out if they can crash at a parent’s house, but apparently it’s different when that parent wears a crown.)

Harry allegedly missed the imposed deadline.

That meant that the invitation was rescinded.

However, Harry did accept the invitation.

‘Disappointing’

A rep for Harry confirmed that it was “disappointing” that Buckingham Palace had withdrawn the invitation.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace alleged that he or his team had formally declined the invitation on Saturday — the day after the deadline.

Then, when Team Sussex had reached out to accept the offer, it was too late to make arrangements.

It is unclear in this reporting how aware Harry was, if at all, that there was a strict timeline to accept the offer.

Either way, he’ll have a less convenient — albeit likely more modern — accommodation for the visit.

Did Harry drop the ball?

Did Charles intend to play weird power games with his son?

Are intermediaries representing one or both royals the ones who are playing games?

It’s entirely possible that one or all of these are happening.

But it also sounds plausible that there was just a miscommunication that, like everything else, became blown out of proportion because it could conceivably frame the Duke of Sussex in a negative light.