Lauren Bennett: Singer’s Death Being Investigated as Suicide

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UPDATE: A new report from TMZ indicates that Lauren Bennett “most likely died by suicide” on May 29, and investigators are currently gathering facts in order to confirm that conclusion.

The news comes one day after the singer’s father made vague comments blaming Lauren’s doctors for her death:

“Months before her death, Lauren experienced a severe reaction to a prescribed medication. As a family, we all rallied around her and did everything we could to support her,” Richard Bennett wrote on Instagram, adding:

Lauren Bennett of G.R.L performs during the Nickelodeon Slimefest 2016 matinee show at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre on September 30, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for Nickelodeon Australia)

‘We have no suspicions regarding the circumstances of her death, only deep disappointment that, for five months, medical professionals and NHS services failed to treat her appropriately during her time of greatest need.”

Read on for our initial coverage of this heartbreaking situation:

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Lauren Bennett — the British singer best known for her work on LMFAO’s 2011 hit “Party Rock Anthem” — has passed away.

She was just 37 years old.

News of Bennett’s passing comes courtesy of an announcement from the surviving members of GRL, her former group.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” the statement reads.

“Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us.

“We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved,” the group continued, concluding:

“Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts.”

Other sources have since confirmed the tragic news, but Bennett’s cause of death remains a mystery.

Bennett got her start in the music industry when she competed on The X Factor at the age of 14.

The following year, Pussycat Girls founder Robin Antin selected her for his Paradiso Girls in, formed by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin.

The group scored a minor international hit with their 2009 debut single “Patron Tequila,” featuring Eve and Lil’ Jon, but they disbanded shortly thereafter.

Bennett went on to join the group GRL, which scored several hits in Australia and the UK.

But it was her feature on “Party Rock Anthem” — which spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 1 in 20 different countries — that brought Lauren the greatest success of her career.

15 years after its release, the song remains a staple of movie and TV soundtracks as well as pop radio stations.

Our condolences go out to Lauren Bennett’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.