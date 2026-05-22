Donald Trump Bashes Stephen Colbert as ‘Total Jerk’ and ‘Dead …

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As you’ve likely heard by now, Stephen Colbert hosted the final episode of The Late Show on Thursday night.

Many believe that CBS’ decision to cancel the show was politically motivated, as Colbert often cracked jokes at the expense of the White House, and the network’s parent company, Paramount, had recently been acquired by the Trump-supporting Ellison family.

Paramount has maintained that the decision was a purely financial one, but President Trump made it clear that he couldn’t be happier to see Colbert bid adieu.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a ‘Rose Garden Club’ dinner for National Police Week in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform today, adding:

“He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

Trump’s parting shot at Colbert didn’t come as much of a surprise.

In fact, the president basically announced in advance that he would be dunking on the comic following his final show (probably not a situation the framers of the Constitution ever envisioned!).

“I’ll have a message at a later date,” Trump told reporters earlier this week.

President Trump lashed out at Stephen Colbert following the late night host’s final show. (Truth Social)

This, of course, is not the first time that Trump has lashed out at a late night host.

He and members of his family and administration have repeatedly called for Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC show to be canceled in the wake of jokes Kimmel has mde about Trump.

In a statement to People, Colbert suggested that it was beneath the president’s dignity to fixate on jokes made by late night hosts.

Kimmel was one of many TV personalities to speak out in Colbert’s defense after CBS announced plans to cancel The Late Show.

Does Donald Trump have a message for Stephen Colbert ahead of his CBS finale? “I’ll have a message at a later date,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/VsS3LKoVxY — LateNighter (@latenightercom) May 20, 2026

“We’re clowns,” Colbert said of late-night hosts in general. “How much does it diminish the office of the Presidency to even notice what we say?”

Colbert’s show is set to be replaced by Comics Unleashed, a standup showcase created by media mogul Byron Allen.

Trump has yet to remark on Allen of the network’s scheduling decision.

But we know that the president enjoys staying up late to watch TV and use social media — his anti-Colbert rant was posted at 1:52 am this morning.