Are Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles Actually Engaged? Here's What We Know ...

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Are Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles planning a wedding?

That’s the question on the minds of fans all over the world this week, after Zoe was spotted wearing a massive diamond on her left ring finger.

The sighting happened in London, where Zoe and Harry were also spotted kissing in public for the first time.

ZoÃ« Kravitz attends the “Caught Stealing” UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

As if that weren’t enough to prove that these two are an item, Zoe was also rocking a hat emblazoned with the word “Kiss,” a piece of merch from Harry’s recent Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally album.

“Harry and Zoe look so in love — and she’s got an enormous diamond on her ring finger,” one onlooker told UK tabloid The Sun.

“He is such a gent and led her to a waiting car before leaning in and giving her a kiss,” the witness continued, adding:

“When she left Harry waved her off. Zoe had a massive smile on her face.

“You couldn’t miss the ring on her finger. It is absolutely huge.”

“This one is said to have been extra special and there has been talk amongst locals that a proposal did take place.”

We don’t know exactly when this relationship began, but there have been rumors about Harry and Zoe dating all the way back to last summer.

Insiders later confirmed that the pair spent part of the holiday season together in the Bahamas.

“Harry and Zoe saw in the New Year together in the Bahamas,” said a source close to the situation.

These days, it’s clear that the relationship has developed into something far more than a mere fling.

But don’t go checking your mailbox for a save the date just yet. As many commenters have pointed out, Zoe is in the habit of wearing big, flashy rings.

She’s currently a brand ambassador for the British jeweler Jessica McCormack, which might explain why she was keen to rock a big flashy gem on a finger that’s usually associated with engagement.

After all, the whole world is talking about it, so Zoe succeeded in drumming up a different sort of engagement.

Whatever the case, as Harry prepares to embark on a world tour, it seems that he and Zoe are very much still into one another.