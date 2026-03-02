Todd Meadows Cause of Death: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Deckhand Was 25

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of reality television today.

Todd Meadows — a cast member on the popular Discovery reality show Deadliest Catch — has passed away.

He was just 25 years old.

‘Deadliest Catch’ star Todd Meadows has died at the age of 25. (Discovery)

News of Meadows’ passing comes courtesy of a social media post from another of the show’s stars, Captain Rick Shelford.

According to Shelford, Meadows died Wednesday aboard the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea

“February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea,” Shelford’s post reads.

“We lost our brother, Todd Meadows. Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away,” Shelford continued, adding:

Though littl is known about Meadows’ personal life, Shelford revealed that he was a father:

“His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always,” Shelford wrote.

“Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him,” he continued, adding:

“Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him.

“Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

A GoFundMe page launched in Todd’s memory has already raised more than $12,000.

Our thoughts are with Todd Meadows’ family as they begin to try and process this terrible tragedy.