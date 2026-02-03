Chappell Roan Defends Nipple-Baring Grammy Outfit: Chill Out, People!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chappell Roan wore a VERY revealing outfit on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards this past Sunday night.

And now the singer has revealed her true feelings on it.

As you may have heard — or, to be more accurate, as you may have seen — Roan donned a sheer red Mugler dress this weekend … the bodice fabric of which was connected to a pair of nipple rings affixed to her breasts.

Otherwise? She was basically naked from the waist up. Scroll down to see what we mean…

(GETTY IMAGES)

The outfit turned heads and caused quite a ripple across social media.

But Roan doesn’t really comprehend why.

“Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit,” the artist wrote on Instagram on February 2. “The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly.”

Chappell, who was up for Record of the Year and Pop Solo Performance at the event, concluded:

“Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!”

Chappell Roan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

For those wondering, the controversial star was actually wearing prosthetic nipples, so the look wasn’t quite as nude as it initially seemed. But still. Just look at that photo immediately above.

Once inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Roan changed into a second look by Rodarte that was a tad bit more tame as she presented this year’s trophy for Best New Artist.

This would seem to imply that she was at least somewhat aware of how her original piece of attire had come across.

Roan won her first Grammy last year, taking home the Best New Artist award after dominating the airwaves with her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

This year, she was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “The Subway,” losting to Kendrick Lamar and SZA for “Luther” and Lola Young for “Messy,” respectively.

Chappell Roan speaks onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 1, 2026. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After the event wrapped up, though, most observers were more focused on Roan’s fashion choice than her music.

Responding to Billboard’s video of Roan on the red carpet, one post read, for example: “I love her but this is too much. Is she gonna get banned?”

Another individual wrote: “I don’t know what people have against wearing clothes.”

Known for her individual style and smash hits including Pink Pony Club, Hot to Go and Good Luck, Babe!, Chappell is really the alter-ego of the more reticent Kayleigh Amstutz.

In an interview with the BBC’s Mark Savage in 2024, she described Chappell as a “larger-than-life, drag queen version of myself,” who allows her to be rebellious and risqué.

“I couldn’t be Chappell all the time,” she explained back then. “I’d be absolutely exhausted.”