Where Is Lawrence Jones on ‘Fox & Friends’? Beloved Star Offers Health …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Lawrence Jones’ absence from Fox & Friends has created concern among the show’s most loyal viewers.

The anchor has not been appearing alongside cohosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt, neither of whom has addressed his absence.

Thankfully, we now have an update straight from the source.

Lawrence B. Jones speaks at the 6th Annual All-American Christmas Tree Lighting at Fox News Channel Studios on November 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Hey fam! I want to assure y’all that I’m doing well. I recently underwent eye surgery and will be returning to work soon,” Jones wrote on X (formerly Twitter) this week.

He went on to say that he’ll offer more details once he returns to his hosting gig.

“I’ll share the details of my experience with you all in the future,” Jones explained, adding:

“God is truly remarkable. Fox has been incredibly supportive throughout this process, ensuring that I receive the best possible care. See y’all soon.”

Lawrence Jones appears on stage as Flo Rida performs at Fox & Friends Summer Concert Series at Fox News Studios on July 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Jones was promptly flooded with supportive comments from fans who were grateful for the good news:

“Thanks for letting us know. You’ve been missed. Get well soon,” one X user (via TV Insider).

“Praying for your speedy healing,” added another.

“Hey fam! Glad to hear you’re doing well and have support,” a third chimed in.

Lawrence B. Jones and Jessica Tarlov speak at the 6th Annual All-American Christmas Tree Lighting at Fox News Channel Studios on November 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)



“Prayers for your healing, LJ! We miss you! My husband had eye surgery years ago for ocular melanoma. Super involved and recovery was time-consuming, but he is doing great!” a fourth offered.

Previously the host of Lawrence Jones Cross Country, Jones joined the Fox & Friends cast on a full-time basis in September of 2023.

He quickly developed a fan base among the show’s devoted viewers, and his recent absence has been a widespread topic of conversation.

We’d like to add our voice to the chorus of those wishing Jones a speedy recovery.