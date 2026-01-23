Wellington Dickens III Met Up With Grindr Dates While His Children’s Bodies …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In October, a North Carolina man named Wellington Delano Dickens III called 911 and told the operator that he had killed four of his children.

Dickens later confessed to burying a fifth child — a one-month-old infant named Riley — in the woods near his home.

Dickens tells authorities that Riley’s health declined shortly after the family moved to a home in Zebulon, east of Raleigh.

Wellington Dickens III has been arrested in connection with the deaths of five children. (Johnston County Sheriff’s Office)

Latest confession comes weeks after Dickens admitted to killing four children

Dickens has been in police custody since October 27 when he called 911 to confess that he had killed four children.

Police arrived at his home to find four of Dickens’ kids aged 6, 9, and 10, along with his 18-year-old stepchild, inside the trunk of a car parked in his garage.

New details of the case continue to emerge, and this week, we learned that Dickens used the dating app Grindr to invite multiple men to his home during the weeks while his children’s bodies were in his trunk.

“Dickens continued to speak with the dispatcher saying that he did not torture his children, he over-disciplined his children and was wanting to turn himself in,” reads an affidavit in the case.

Dickens’ wife passed away in April, leaving him to care for his four children and adult stepchild.

Insiders say he had been acting erratically since his father passed the previous year.

Authorities say they’ve been unable to locate child’s remains

When Riley died, Dickens says, he wrapped him in plastic and disposed of the body.

The death was not reported to authorities until the moment that Dickens, 38, made his shocking confession.

Authorities searched the area that Dickens described, but were unable to locate Riley’s body.

According to NBC News, they have requested additional resources to aid in the search.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Caldwell told reporters that the search for Riley’s remains is ongoing and no additional charges have been filed against Dickens.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.