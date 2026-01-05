Jayne Trcka Cause of Death: ‘Scary Movie’ Star Was 62

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood today:

Jayne Trcka — the bodybuilder and actress best known for her work in the 2000 comedy Scary Movie — has passed away.

She was just 62 years old.

Jayne Trcka at the premiere of ‘Scary Movie’, 6/21/00 in New York City. (Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Trcka died unexpectedly at home, insiders say

News of Trcka’s death comes courtesy of her son, who tells TMZ that his mother passed away at her home in San Diego on December 12.

A friend tells the outlet that she became concerned when she called Jayne several times and received no response.

The friend called 911 and requested a welfare check, and police discovered Jayne’s body.

Authorities report that Trcka’s cause of death is still unknown, pending the results of a medical examiner’s investigation.

Though most famous for her role as the gym teacher Miss Mann in Scary Movie, Trcka also appeared in several other high-profile projects.

The popularity of Scary Movie — a cult classic that launched an entire franchise — led to Jayne making appearances in popular TV series The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line is it Anyway?

Jayne was also a bodybuilder who appeared in several fitness magazines, including Flex, MuscleMag International, and Women’s Physique World.

Across social media, fans are remembering Trcka for her comic timing, as well as for her abilities as an athlete.

“Remembering the strong Miss Mann, not just a role, but an inspiration in fitness and comedy,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“From Miss Mann to bodybuilding icon… her legacy lives on,” another added.

Our thoughts go out to Jayne Trcka’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

We will have further information on this developing story as new information becomes available.