Charity Pierce Cause of Death: My 600-Lb. Life Gone at 50

We have sad news to report out of the world of reality television:

Charity Pierce, who was best known for documenting her weight loss journey on My 600-lb Life, has passed away, according to her daughter Charly Jo.

She was 50 years old.

“I wasn’t going to post about this. But … the calling and texting is making my head feel like it’s on fire. Almost all immediate family knows so, my mom passed away today,” she wrote via Facebook, adding of the former reality show contestant:

“She’s up with her momma and brother and sister and she’s finally at peace.”

Added Charly Jo alongside an image of her holding her mother’s hand:

“Charity fly high momma. I hope you know how much I love you and how grateful I was to be able to be by your side while you took your last breath.”

Pierce appeared on season three of My 600-lb Life in 2015. At the start of her time on the series, she weighed 778 pounds.

From there, TLC viewers followed along on the star’s journey as she struggled with health challenges, surgery setbacks, family trauma and the unfortunate and unhealthy realities of obesity.

Pierce ultimately lost 282 pounds, bringing her down to 496 pounds.

According to celebrity gossip website TMZ, Pierce had been in hospice care for approximately two months due to ongoing medical conditions, including lymphedema and fluid buildup in her lungs.

She died early Tuesday morning, although an official cause of death has not been released.

Pierce eventually returned for My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?.

After weighing close to 800 pounds, Pierce was able to regain her independence after weight loss surgery and multiple skin removal surgeries.

“I don’t want to go back to the way I was, where I was trapped in one room in my apartment all day, every day,” she said at the time. “You can live your whole life believing that you can’t change the things you just don’t like … the day you see that for a lie, anything is possible.”

When Pierce returned for the aforementioned My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? special, she was beginning on starting a new chapter. This included trying to to reconnect with Charly.

“I’m still not where I want to be,” she said during the TLC special, which was posted on YouTube in October 2025. “I desperately need Charly in my life, but after my talk with Charly, I’ve slowly started feeling like I’m waking up and I’m able to become the mom I need for her.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Charity Pierce. May she rest in peace.