Bill Cosby Admits to Obtaining 7 Quaalude Prescriptions With the Intention of Drugging …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Though he was briefly imprisoned for drugging and raping women, Bill Cosby maintains that he’s innocent of those charges.

In a new deposition, however, Cosby admits that he obtained a prescription for Quaaludes with the intention of using the pills to drug women

He also admitted to refilling that prescription seven times.

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after a break with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt at the Montgomery County Courthouse, during his sexual assault trial sentencing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 24, 2018. (Photo by David Maialetti-Pool/Getty Images)

Cosby maintains, however, that he never followed through with his plan to drug women.

He also says that he never took the drug himself.

This information came to light in a deposition Cosby gave in connection with a lawsuit filed by one of his accusers, a woman named Donna Motsinger.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Cosby states that he got the prescription from a doctor friend with whom he played poker in the 1970s.

In this handout image provided by the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, Bill Cosby poses for a mugshot on September 25, 2018 in Eagleville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Montgomery County Correctional Facility via Getty Images)

The doctor is reportedly an OBGYN named Dr. Leroy Amar, who had his license revoked in 1979.

But in 1972, when he attended the poker game hosted by Cosby, he was still able to write prescriptions.

And apparently that’s exactly what he did.

Again, Cosby does not deny getting the prescription, but he insists he never drugged Motsinger or anyone else.

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing, May 24, 2016, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images)

In her own testimony, Motsinger says that Cosby gave her a round white pill and told her it was Aspirin.

She says she began to slip in and out of consciousness and awoke the following morning to find that her clothes had been removed.

Court documents say that the pills obtained by Cosby were white and round, like the ones Motsinger describes.

The victim and plaintiff reportedly met when she was a server at the well-known Trident restaurant in Sausalito, California.

Cosby denies any wrongdoing and is trying to have the case thrown out of court.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.