Sydney Sweeney Boobs: Are They Real or What?!?

Sydney Sweeney has finally answered the question on everyone’s mind.

No, not whether or not she’s some sort of white supremacist based on an American Eagle jeans ad from this summer.

Instead, most folks are asking the following when it comes this breathtaking actress:

Has she undergone plastic surgery?

Sydney Sweeney attends “The Housemaid” New York screening at 787 Seventh Ave on December 2, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Specifically, of course, social media users and other people out there are dying to know if Sweeney’s breasts are real or fake.

We aren’t being crass here. We aren’t just making this up.

Sweeney was asked about her boobs during a December 11 edition of Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test.

While hooked up to the polygraph machine, Sweeney’s The Housemaid costar Amanda Seyfried said, “There’s been a question on everyone’s mind recently, and I just have to ask. Are your boobs real?”

See. It’s not just us, you guys.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sweeney, meanwhile, truthfully answered, “Yes!” while laughing to the question posed above.

Seyfried then pressed her fellow actress on the topic, asking if she’s “ever had any work done on them.”

“No, I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere,” Sweeney replied, to which the test administrator confirmed it was “truthful.”

Yes, Sydney Sweeney is just naturally this good looking.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sweeney previously told Glamour UK in December 2024 that she once considered going on the knife.

“When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were,” she said back then. “I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller.”

The Euphoria cast member then shared that her mom, Lisa Sweeney, talked her out of getting a breast reduction.

“My mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college,’” she recalled. “And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends.”