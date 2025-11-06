Antonio Brown Extradited from Dubai, Will Face Attempted Murder Charge

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Antonio Brown is in serious trouble with the law.

The former NFL wide receiver has been arrested on an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting after a celebrity boxing event in Miami, police and numerous celebrity gossip news outlets confirmed on Thursday.

Brown was taken into custody in Dubai by the U.S. Marshals Service and extradited to Essex County Correctional Facility in New Jersey.

Here is a look at his mug shot:

(Essex County Correctional Facility)

“Following a thorough investigation … Antonio Brown (AB) has been identified as the shooter,” the Miami Police Department wrote in a statement on November 6.

“This is just another example of the relentless work and dedication of Miami Police Detectives, working closely with Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, and U.S. Marshals to identify and arrest those who commit crimes in the City of Miami.”

A warrant was issued for the ex-All-Pro in June following the shooting … which allegedly happened on May 17 following celebrity boxing event hosted by streamer Adin Ross.

Footage posted to social media around this time seemed to depict Brown fighting with numerous individuals before the group moved to a nearby alley.

Brown can be seen running toward the group while holding something in his hand… mere seconds before a loud sound resembling gun shots is heard.

Antonio Brown visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 27, 2022 in New York City. (Getty)

A man named Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu previously told investigators one of the bullets reportedly fired by Brown grazed his neck.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown wrote on his X account after this incident went viral.

“Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

He later claimed he had “CTE” as a result of having gotten too many concussions and that he “blacked out.”

A second-degree attempted murder charge carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence and up to a $10,000 fine in event of a conviction.

Antonio Brown attends Floyd Mayweather’s birthday bash at The Gabriel Miami South Beach on February 24, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Brown has had multiple legal issues in the past, including a 2019 civil case in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a former trainer.

The following year, Brown pleaded no contest to felony battery and burglary. Then, in 2023, he was arrested for failure to pay child support.

Brown who spent 12 years in the NFL; he last played in 2021 for Tampa Bay, but spent most of his career with Pittsburgh.

For his career, Brown hauled in 928 receptions for more than 12,000 yards and 83 touchdowns.