Kelsea Ballerini Sends Message to Haters in Wake of Chase Stokes Breakup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kelsea Ballerini would like your attention for a moment.

About a week after the singer and Chase Stokes ended their relationship after three years, the singer shared a heated message about speculation surrounding her being seen leaving a hair salon in Nashville, Tennessee on September 21.

In short, Ballerini isn’t happy.

Kelsea Ballerini performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 6, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“CC: speculators, ‘sources’, and hidden cameras outside the hair salon,” she captioned a new video posted to TikTok. “Let us be. please.”

The 32-year-old added Ariana Grande’s “Shut Up” to the video, in which Ballerini — rocking a white tank top and slicked back bun — can be seen leaning on a couch outside as she places her head in her hands and bops around to the beat of the music.

She then takes a sip of an energy drink before pointing at the camera as the lyrics, “Maybe you should shut up,” played.

Pretty much says it all on her part, doesn’t it?

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On Sunday, September 14, People Magazine published a statement from a rep for Ballerini regarding her split from Stokes.

“They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work. But ultimately couldn’t. It happens,” the message read.

Neither of the artists themselves have yet commented on the breakup. Not in public at least.

Prior to their split, the celebrities had been the subject of breakup rumors after Ballerini deleted social media posts that included Chase. That’s often a sign, isn’t it?

However, Stokes then seemed to shut down the rumors at the time by posting a picture of his then-girlfriend’s dog Dibs to his Instagram, along with a red heart emoji.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

We can never know what transpired between these two, but the Outer Banks actor shared a sweet message to Kelsea on Instagram for her 32nd birthday … just two days before the breakup was confirmed.

“Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32,” he wrote on Sept. 12 alongside photos of the two, “I’d say I’m lookin’ forward to more of this.”

He added:

“Happy birthday my love.”