LeAnn Rimes Dishes Into “Craziness” of Affair with Eddie Cibrian

Late last month, we documented how LeAnna Rimes lost her teeth while on stage for a concert.

Well over a decade, meanwhile, the artist nearly lost her dignity in the eyes of a previously-adoring public.

In a new interview with Flow Space, Rimes delved deeply in her affair with now-husband Eddie Cibrian, an illicit endeavor that landed her in the crosshairs of many critics back in 2009.

LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian

The singer and the actor met on the set of the Lifetime movie Northern Heights, at which time Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville and Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet.

They started sleeping with each other despite these relationships… eventually divorcing their spouses in 2010 and getting married the next year.

“I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who’ve been hurt,” Rimes told the aforementioned outlet.

“Like, I’ve been on both sides of that coin — I’ve been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling. But so many women don’t know what to do with that anger… I was a target that was just easily projected upon. And once I realized that, things got a lot easier.”

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

Rimes said most of those judging her were women.

The 42-year-old said she determined after awhile that she can’t take the disdain her her and Eddie’s romance be taken “personally.”

This was a major challenge at first, though.

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes

“I know what I’m responsible for in the situation and making amends for that,” the singer said. “But you know, the world’s pain is not mine to carry, and I think that really got thrown at me for a long time.”

In 2010, Rimes confessed to People Magazine she considered her affair with Cibrian “one of the most selfish things that I could possibly do, in hurting someone else.”

She said at the time:

“I take responsibility for everything I’ve done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don’t regret the outcome.”

To the couple’s so-called credit, they are still together. All these years later.

“If I want to live a fulfilling life, I’ve got to learn how to let that guard down. To me, it was either I was going to die, or I had to confront it.” for everything I’ve done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don’t regret the outcome,” Rimes concluded this week.