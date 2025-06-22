Summer House Cast Shake-Up: Who ELSE is Out?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Summer House Spoiler Alert:

The Hamptons are gonna look very different in 2026.

A few days ago, Imrul Hassan — who made quite the impression after joining the Bravo program’s most recent season — confirmed he’s leaving the reality show after just one season.

This announcement came on the heels of both Paige DeSorbo and Lexi Wood also packing up their Summer House suitcases.

(Bravo)

“I’ve decided not to return for another season of Summer House — I know, shocking!” the real estate broker shared with fans in a June 18 Instagram Stories message.

“It was an incredible opportunity and I truly had a lot of fun.”

Hassan made waves for a very up-and-down run on the series, most notably bringing two women home one night — and possibly involving Jesse Solomon in a some sort of threesome-plus-one during which Solomon said one of the ladies sucked on his toes.

But anyway.

Imrul added last week that he was grateful to bring attention to and raise funds for the English Schools for Generational Change charity.

Imrul Hassan during a scene on Summer House Season 9. (Bravo)

“I won’t drag this out, but I want to say thank you all for your support — and for supporting my foundation as well,” Hassan continued on social media. “A special shoutout to my castmates for their generous donations and for helping spread the word.”

The Bangladesh native concluded his message as follows:

“Overall, it was a really good experience. Would recommend. Much love, Imrul Beast.

As cited previously, Wood also announced her Summer House exit after one season this month.

She shared the news of her departure via her Instagram Stories on June 6… shortly after Part 2 of the Season 9 reunion aired and just one day after Paige DeSorbo revealed won’t be back for Season 10, either.

(Bravo)

“Well… that wasn’t the summer I signed up for but it definitely taught me a lot,” the model and influencer wrote in a June 6 Instagram Story.

“I stood up for women and for what’s right, even when it wasn’t easy and I’d do that again in a heartbeat.”

Woods also referenced her tumultuous relationship with Solomon by adding:

“I’m leaving Summer House with no regrets (Well… maybe one). I’m proud of the way I handled myself, proud of what I walked away from, and even prouder of what I’m walking toward. Big things are coming! Stay tuned!”

Finally, there was DeSorbo, who is walking away after SEVEN seasons on Summer House.

“Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life – the friendships, the drama, the giggles,” the 32-year-old shared on Instagram June 5. “All unforgettable.”

She concluded at the time:

“I never could’ve imagined what this journey would turn into – and how many of you would be along for the ride. I’ll always be grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me.”