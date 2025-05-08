Justin Baldoni Closes Charity Amid Legal War on Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Baldoni spent years cultivating an image as a “nice guy” who was an ally to women.

Though recent events have called his sincerity into question, he did put money where his mouth was.

Did, in the past tense. The Wayfarer Foundation is shutting down.

It seems that his $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds is costing too much.

Actor/filmmaker and VOS Honoree, Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

Justin Baldoni is spending a lot on this legal campaign

According to a new report by TMZ, Justin Baldoni’s spending on his legal battle against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has already cost him a tremendous amount of money.

(Please remember, this goes to trial in May of 2026)

Wayfarer Studios stills exists. However, due to the financial cost of this courtroom campaign, the studio’s charitable arm — The Wayfarer Foundation — has shut down.

Justin Baldoni attends Nights of the Jack friends and family nights at King Gillette Ranch on October 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack)

It’s a real shame, because the now-defunct charitable foundation was doing good work.

The foundation worked towards criminal justice reform, gender equality, LGBTQ rights, and promoting diverse communities.

Those are all things that the world needs — especially right now.

Unfortunately, it seems that this legal campaign has become the financial priority.

Justin Baldoni attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

That’s not an end to charity altogether, however

TMZ‘s report notes that Wayfarer Studios’ co-founder, billionaire Steve Sarowitz, has put over $100 million into the foundation’s partners.

Additionally, he reportedly plans to deliver another $35 million in the coming year and next year.

That is reassuring.

Even if he, according to court documents, pledged to “ruin the lives” of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds if they went public with complaints about Baldoni, he still has the resources to do charity work.

Justin Baldoni attends the Columbia Pictures World Premiere of “The Garfield Movie” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Even so, it’s a shame that the Wayfarer Foundation is closing.

When a charity is tied to a public figure or business, it can sometimes be the first on the chopping block when things go south.

After a certain level of notoriety, charity can become difficult even if there are plenty of funds.

Noted Baldoni supporter Harvey Weinstein, for example, made sizable contributions as a philanthropist for many years.

Actor Justin Baldoni of ”Everwood’- A 15th Anniversary Reunion’ speaks onstage during the CW portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 2, 2017. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Is there a PR angle?

Remember, long before anyone heard Lively’s allegations against Baldoni, the world witnessed a smear campaign against her.

According to Lively, Baldoni was behind it — in an effort to preemptively discredit her accusations, if she should ever make them public.

Some may speculate that closing the Wayfarer Foundation amidst this lawsuit is an attempt to portray Lively as “causing” the shutdown.

That may be a bit of a stretch. Lively does not make financial decisions for Wayfarer.