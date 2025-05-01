Ana de Armas Celebrates Birthday With Tom Cruise: Are These Two Really Dating?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For several months now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise are dating.

And the speculation is sure to ramp up in the wake of news that Ana spent her birthday hanging out with Tom in London.

Yes, de Armas turned 37 on Wednesday, and she marked the occasion by taking a helicopter ride with Hollywood’s most famous “I do my own stunts” guy.

Ana de Armas attends the premiere of “Eden” during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Tom didn’t try to impress her by hopping out of the whirlybird and diving into the Thames.

Instead, the couple headed straight from the helicopter tour to dinner at a Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant in London’s Marylebone district, per Page Six.

The outing comes about six weeks after Tom and Ana were first spotted grabbing dinner in London.

On that occasion, reps for the stars claimed that they were just “discussing potential collaborations down the line.”

So maybe Tom and Ana were just talking business again … at night … on her birthday.

Tom Cruise attends the US Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

We suppose it’s possible. A-listers do things differently than us mere mortals, and Tom is notoriously picky about his romantic partners.

It’s tough to imagine anyone leaving Ana de Armas on read, but there’s a chance that she’s still in the audition stage.

Earlier this year, Tom was linked to actress Monica Barbaro. He was even credited with helping her land the role in A Complete Unknown that earned her her first Oscar nomination.

But if there was ever anything romantic between Tom and Monica, it appears to have fizzled. And now, it seems the Mission: Impossible star only has eyes for Ana.

Ana de Armas attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

For her part, Ana dated Ben Affleck back in 2021, but she hasn’t been involved in any high-profile relationships since.

In the years since, Ana has become one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.

So again, it’s possible that hyper-career-focused Tom is interested in her for professional reasons.

But the fact that they spent Ana’s birthday together seems to indicate that these two are at least very good friends.

We’re not willing to commit to the “with benefits” part yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised by reports of canoodling.

