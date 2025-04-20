Jennifer Hudson Pregnant? Fans Excited by Rumored Good News

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Jennifer Hudson pregnant?

The singer, actress, and television host is a national treasure. One of the glittering gems who make the rest of American Idol almost seem worth it.

Her devoted fans spotted what they thought might be a baby bump in a fairly recent photoshoot.

Now, the speculation continues. Is Jennifer Hudson pregnant?

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Why do fans think that Jennifer Hudson is pregnant?

It actually begins a few months ago.

Essence uploaded promotional videos to Instagram and Facebook.

These videos are no longer available, but showcased Jennifer Hudson in multiple outfits.

One of these outfits was a black, form-fitting dress.

Jennifer Hudson accepts the Elizabeth Taylor Rowdy Activist Award onstage during The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation)

As we said, the video is no longer up on Essence‘s official pages on Instagram or on Facebook.

However, Hudson’s own website preserved a photo. Some speculate that Essence took down other videos at her request.

Simply put, fans believed that they saw a small bump in Hudson’s belly.

And they flooded the Instagram comments section of the now-deleted post to speculate that Jennifer Hudson might be pregnant. Her tendency to wear flowing fabric did not diminish the rumors.

Jennifer Hudson speaks in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Is Jennifer Hudson actually pregnant?

Famously, Jennifer Hudson lost a lot of weight a while back.

Some commenters hit back at the pregnancy speculation, arguing that some of her own fans were really just body-shaming her for having a normal human body.

Even so, the speculation lingers — even months later, on social media.

Hudson has not publicly confirmed or denied the rumor. Even so, we think that we can provide some insight.

Months after that photoshoot, Jennifer Hudson is still wearing loose-fitting, stylish clothing on her talk show.

However, Essence’s photos were back in the later days of 2024.

We’re now well into 2025.

After eight months, a “baby bump” that hasn’t grown probably isn’t a baby bump at all.

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, the titular host learns karate from a charismatic college student in January 2025. (Image Credit: The Jennifer Hudson Show/Warner Bros. Television)

It would, in theory, be a simple matter for Jennifer Hudson to quash rumors that she’s pregnant. Or to confirm them.

But reality isn’t so simple.

If celebrities commented every time that pregnancy rumors came up, they would be forever dismissing claims … or revealing pregnancies earlier than planned. A policy of “almost all of the time” silence is the best policy.

One day, maybe society will learn to be less weird about people’s bodies — particularly women’s bodies. In the meantime, rumors like this will crop up.

And, every now and then, they’ll be true.