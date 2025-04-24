Alijah Arenas: Teen Son of Gilbert Arenas In Coma Following Car Accident

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Frightening news from the world of sports today, as the son of NBA legend Gilbert Arenas has been placed in a medically induced coma.

According to TMZ, 18-year-old Alijah Arenas crashed his Tesla Cybertruck while driving in Los Angeles around 4:55 a.m. on Thursday.

One of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, Alijah recently committed to playing at USC after he graduates.

Alijah Arenas seen on the court during the 48th Annual McDonald’s All-American Games with halftime performance from GloRilla at Barclays Center on April 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

Alijah is currently ranked both the number four high school player and number one shooting guard in the country, and he recently signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas.

The exact nature of his injuries is unclear at this time.

Alijah Arenas’ injuries spark concern among fans

Currently, there’s a lot of speculation and very few confirmed facts regarding Alijah’s condition.

“Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma, sources tell ESPN,” senior NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN reported moments ago.

According to TMZ, Alijah’s vehicle was “ablaze” when rescuers arrived, and the crash left it “completely mangled on the side of the road.”

The son of a basketball legend

Gilbert Arenas is a three-time NBA all-star, and he currently hosts the popular “Gil’s Arena” podcast.

“Our personalities are a little the same,” Alijah said of his dad during a recent interview. “I feel like that’s my dad’s dream too, that I could get to that level.”

Head coach Gilbert Arenas of the Enemies looks on during the game against the Power in BIG3 Week Three at Comerica Center on July 02, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images for BIG3)

“It’s very surprising watching him actually dive into the game, you know, physically, mentally,” Gilbert chimed in.

“Ain’t no days off … We get 3 [hundred or] 400 shots up before school,” Gilbert said of Alijah during a recent appearance on Paul George’s podcast.

“He’s coachable … depending on what day it is in the mornings we’ll get up at like 5:30 so he [practices] an hour and a half. [He goes to school, comes home and then] works out and we got lifting right after and then we got more shooting, more dribbling.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.