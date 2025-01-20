Nelly Net Worth: How Rich Is the ‘Hot In Herre’ Rapper?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re old enough to remember the early 2000s, then you know that Nelly was a regular hitmaking machine.

The St. Louis-based rapper burst onto the scene in 2000 with his debut album Country Grammar.

In the years that followed, Nelly would rack up a slew of hits, including platinum chart-topper like “Hot In Herre” and “Dilemma,” on which he collaborated with Kelly Rowland.

Nelly performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

These days, Nelly is a living legend in the world of hip hop.

And he’s got the bank account to prove it!

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to Nellyville, you might find yourself wondering how much cash the emcee earned from all those hit records. Well, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for.

Nelly’s Net Worth

The website Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Nelly is worth about $70 million.

US singer-songwriter Ashanti and husband US rapper Nelly attend the Baby2Baby gala at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, November 9, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Needless to say, that’s not too shabby. And the same site puts Ashanti’s net worth at roughly $5 million.

That seems like a low estimate, but whatever the case, this is one wealthy power couple!

Nelly and Ashanti welcomed a child together last year. It’s his fifth kid and her first.

In 2016, it was reported that there was a $2.4 million lien against Nelly for unpaid taxes, but it seems that that matter has now been resolved.

Where Does Nelly’s Wealth Come From?

As we mentioned earlier, Nelly notched one hot after another, starting in the early 2000s.

Nelly attends the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Beginning with his debut 2000 Country Grammar, Nelly released eight studio albums, all of which made appearances on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Singles like “Country Grammar (Hot Sh-t)” and “Ride Wit Me” created the kind of genre-transcending crossover success that we rarely see nowadays.

At 50, Nelly isn’t churning out the hits quite like he used to, but he remains highly relevant thanks to his huge catalog of hits and the fact that he’s still in the game.

Nelly attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

His 2021 album Heartland may not have gone triple platinum like Country Grammar, but it featured cameos from popular acts like Darius Rucker and Florida Georgia Line, and it received strong reviews from critics.

Nelly has reached the point in his career where he doesn’t have to rap, but clearly, he still enjoys making music.

He might be fabulously wealthy, but don’t be surprised if Nelly swings through your city on a nostalgia tour sometime in the near future!