Lily Allen Confirms Split From David Harbour; Source Claims She Caught Him Cheating on …

It’s a sad day for one of Hollywood’s quirkiest couples.

Lily Allen and husband David Harbour have called it quits after more than five years together.

Never one to keep any secrets from her fans, Lily has been sharing the details of her painful split on her “Miss Me?” podcast.

David Harbour and Lily Allen attend as Anna Wintour hosts Special Screening of “Living” at Crosby Hotel on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lily Allen Opens Up About Split From David Harbour

“I’m finding it hard to be interested in anything, I’m really not in a good place,” Lily said on her most recent episode.

“I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiralling and spiralling. It’s got out of control, I’ve tried,” she continued.

“I came to the ‘Miss Me?’ Christmas lunch and had a panic attack and had to go home and the I went to see something at the theatre the other night with my friends and I had to leave at half time. I can’t concentrate on anything except the pain I’m going through. It’s really hard.”

Lily Allen and David Harbour attend 2020 Netflix SAG After Party at Sunset Tower on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Caught In the Act

According to the Daily Mail, Lily did some sleuthing to confirm that David was using the celebrity dating app Raya to find potential cheating partners.

“Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing,” a source tells the outlet.

“Lily only rejoined Raya to try to figure out whether he was seeing someone,” the insider added.

David Harbour and Lily Allen attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

And while David was allegedly caught cheating, it seems that he’s also the one who ended the relationship.

“Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas,” says the insider.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Lily revealed that she would be “going away” for a while, but she assured her listeners that there’s no truth to the rumors that she’s checking into rehab following a relapse.

Lily Allen and David Harbour attend the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Violent Night” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“I’m going away next week for a few weeks, listeners, but I do want to reassure people because there will be speculation because of the amount of time I’m going to be taking away that I’m going to drug rehab — I’ve not, I’ve not relapsed,” she explained.

“I’ve seen some horrible blind items on the internet that I was found in a crack den by my husband being surrounded by men. I don’t know who is spreading these vicious rumors, but it’s not true.”

Clearly, Lily is really struggling, and we wish her all the best as she navigates what sounds like a very painful breakup.