Tamra Judge: Unrecognizable in Wake of Major Cosmetic Procedure!

Tamra Judge isn’t the woman that she used to be.

And we don’t mean this in a figurative sense, either.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up this week about how she very recently got a bunch of cosmetic work done… even sharing videos from her recovery after undergoing a brow lift and a CO2 laser treatment with a blue chemical peel.

Tamra Judge at Spago on November 29, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

The 57-year-old posted her initial piece of footage in an August 31 Instagram, writing at the time:

“Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper — like painting the house but forgetting the trim. Stay tuned for updates!”

Judge didn’t disappoint from there, either.

She provided followers with some rather detailed updates.

For example, the Bravo personality’s face was a light blue as she recovered from the aforementioned treatment, although things turned even more shocking via her September 1 update … as the reality star flaunted a very swollen face, neck and chest.

There really was a lot to get used to in these uploads.

“Day three and the swelling’s making a statement,” Judge captioned one of her Instagram clips, adding online:

“Progress isn’t always pretty, but it’s happening.”

For the record, a brow lift is also known as a forehead lift. It is a type of plastic surgery procedure during which the eyebrows are raised to improve the appearance of the forehead, brow and upper eye area.

CO2 lasers, meanwhile, can help prevent or treat skin cancers by shrinking and destroying tissue with little bleeding or damage to the surrounding tissue.

A dermatologist might use these lasers on pre-cancerous actinic keratoses or, in some cases, to treat certain types of early stage skin cancer.

“Swelling is supposed to be at its worst right now,” Judge said in response to one of the more dramatic videos. “I don’t know how it can get any worse. It feels like my skin’s about to burst. You can see it’s getting oozy. I can barely open my eyes.”

We guess this is for the star’s greater good, though?

“Day four update: Still crispy, still constipated. Healing vibes welcome, advice even more so!” Judge also wrote at one point.

In 2023, the Real Housewife got candid about all of the previous work she’s had done during a Q&A with fans.

“Botox. I do not do fillers! I also keep my face out of the sun,” she said at the time. “I love IPLs [intense pulsed light therapy] once a year.”

She added of her lips:

“I’ve had them plumped up a few times. I get the urge about every other year when I see someone with full lips.”