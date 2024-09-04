‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10: Cast Updates, Premiere Date, & Spoilers

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What do we know about Bachelor in Paradise Season 10? A LOT as it turns out!

Bachelor in Paradise has stunned viewers with epic breakups, steamy hookups, and messy group drama for years.

The “all stars” style series selects fan-favorites, villains, and sympathetic sweethearts who deserve a second chance at love.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 is real. It’s happening. And we already know a little about the release date and even the cast.

On Bachelor In Paradise Season 9, the beach witnessed a dramatic elimination. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 is really happening

As television networks and streaming platforms have shown us, any show — no matter how good or how successful — could get the axe at any given moment.

Bachelor in Paradise does not follow the primary formulate of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and the “Golden” iterations thereof. It is, at times, the most controversial spinoff in the franchise.

However, we don’t have to wonder about Bachelor in Paradise‘s immediate future. Back in July, ABC announced when the series would return.

“We’re heading back to the beach in 2025!” the official Bachelor in Paradise Instagram account posted on July 10, 2024.

Additionally, that same account has furnished further details since that news broke.

For example, while there is obviously a great deal of speculation about who will be on the beach, we already have a few solid Season 10 confirmations.

Who will be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10?

Jonathan Johnson was the very first person confirmed to be going to Bachelor in Paradise for the show’s tenth season. So, any of you still hoping Jenn Tran will come to her senses, consider your bubble burst!

He later spoke to Deadline about the surprise invitation.

“Let’s do it. I had no idea. Nobody gave me a heads up or anything,” Johnson admitted. “So I was sitting there shook in the moment, and all I said is, ‘I guess I’ll see you on the beach.’”

As we all saw for ourselves, Hakeem Moulton received the second official invitation to Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.

Not only did he accept the invite, but he already knows who he’d like to meet on the beach. He sounds like a man with a plan!

“Her name was Olivia Lewis. Last year, she was gorgeous, and I think she didn’t get the proper love that she deserved,” Hakeem told Us Weekly. “I think I have all that love to give to her, and she’s gorgeous, and she has an expressive personality just like me. So, I think I would mesh very well with her.”

An array of roses sits on a table on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. (Image Credit: ABC)

When is the premiere?

ABC hasn’t gotten more specific than 2025.

The show has historically filmed in June, but things have clearly changed — including the hiatus for all of 2024. And it’s always possible that drama on the beach will unfold and cause production delays.

With The Golden Bachelorette premiering in mid-September, the rest of 2024 is more or less spoken for when it comes to the Bachelor Nation.

We’ll all keep an eye out for when there are clear signs that Bachelor in Paradise is in production. After that, it’s only a matter of time before we get a Season 10 premiere date.