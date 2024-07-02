The Bachelor Season 29: Are We in For a Shocker?

We are just days away from history being made.

On July 8, Jenn Tran will debut as the first-ever Bachelorette of Asian-American descent.

And while we’re very excited for Tran to begin her journey, choosing from a number of handsome and available men, many ABC viewers are already thinking far ahead.

These minds are on the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Jesse Palmer is all smiles while on the set of The Bachelor. (ABC)

Back in May, the network renewed this franchise for another go-around, surprising absolutely no one when you consider the low costs associated with the production… along with the success of Joey Graziadei in the lead role earlier this year.

However:

No premiere date has been announced for Season 29.

And, most notably, no one has been cast as the actual Bachelor.

Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent say goodbye on The Bachelor. (ABC)

This is not unusual. Odds are that the next series anchor will come from Tran’s season; that producers will select one of the finalists sent home before the final rose is handed out.

But this hasn’t always been the case.

Moreover, a certain popular former Bachelorette suitor has made it clear that he would still consider taking his shot at love as the main Bachelor.

Isn’t that right, Tyler Cameron?

Tyler Cameron is just so very good looking. That’s really all we have to say at the moment. (ABC)

“I would never rule it out,” Cameron previously said of taking on this fun challenge.

“I think to be the Bachelor is a cool honor. I’m a big believer that life’s about the greatest story you can tell. One day I want to tell my grandkids, ‘I did this.’

“And maybe if I do The Bachelor, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I met your mom on this show and there was 30 other women, but she was the one, son.’

“I don’t know. I think it’d be cool one day, maybe. It’s not right now in my cards, but maybe one day.”

Tyler Cameron visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Cameron was a contestant back when Hannah Brown was The Bachelorette.

After the latter ended her engagement to her season’s winner, Jed Wyatt, Brown and Cameron briefly rekindled their romance before he got into a months-long relationship with Gigi Hadid.

As far as we know right now, though, Cameron is single.

He still watches and keeps up with the franchise, too, having recently commented on the Golden Bachelor divorce between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

He’s still very good looking, too.

Tyler Cameron attends the Planet Omega Exhibition Opening Party on November 9, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Does this mean Cameron will definitely become The Bachelor for Season 29?

No. It’s unlikely, in fact.

But an announcement will likely be made at some point in the next couple months and new episodes will likely air first thing in 2025.

So we don’t need to wait too long to find out.