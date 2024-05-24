Sofia Richie Gives Birth to First Baby: Congrats To New Mom!

Sofia Richie has given birth and has become a first time mom just in time for summer!

Congratulations!

She and and Elliot Grainge just shared the happy news, as well as the first photo of their daughter now that she’s come into the world!

AND we have a name! Geez, after keeping the pregnancy a secret for so long, what a wealth of riches!

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge attend the 2024 Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Party at Citizen News Hollywood on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Sofia Richie Gives Birth: Meet Eloise!

The model and ex of Scott Disick gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, May 20. The little one is the couple’s first child — and Lionel Richie’s second granddaughter!

“Eloise Samantha Grainge 5•20•24 best day of my life,” Sofia wrote on Instagram Friday when she made the announcement. Along her name and birthday, Sofia shared a first look at her daughter, posting a black-and-white photo of the little one’s feet.

Fans will recall that Sofia and her music executive hubby initially kept her pregnancy news under wraps. The pair felt it was important to “protect [their] mental health and [their] space,” she told Vogue in January.

Life as a New Mom!

Hopefully, Sofia is prepared for this exciting time in Her life. In that same Vogue interview, she confessed that pregnancy was a “scary” experience. She also admitted that she “didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take.”

Comes with the territory! Wait until she comes next!

As for being a new mom, she and Grainge “both really thought it was a boy,” so finding out they had a girl on the way “was a true shock.”

The star gushed while still pregnant, “My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl, too.”

Dreams do come true!

Her “thrilled” dad, who refuses to be called “grandpa,” told Entertainment Tonight that he was “over the moon” to see his “baby having a baby.”