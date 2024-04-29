Travis Kelce’s net worth just got a major boost! The celebrated tight end secured a big payday after signing off on a two-year extension for the upcoming seasons.

But does his pay day put him even close to billionaire status, like girlfriend Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City. ((Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

Travis Gets Huge Salary Increase With New NFL Deal

On April 19th, the Chiefs agreed to extend the contract of their tight end Travis Kelce for two additional seasons. Now, Travis is signed through the 2027 season, giving him 3 more chances at the Super Bowl.

A half dozen Super Bowl rings has a nice, well, ring to it!

As to how much the NFLer was paid? Well, that remains a bit of a mystery at the moment. The Chiefs announced Travis’ deal, but did not immediately disclose the financial details. However, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Travis received a two-year contract extension worth $34.3 million. This however can not be confirmed.

bBut if these numbers are correct, they combing with his $13 million salary for the 2024 campaign and his $17.3 million salary in 2025, according to Over The Cap.

With all that combined, that would put him at a whopping $142.8 million to play through 2027! If true, this would make him the highest paid tight end in the league!

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce’s Net Worth: Is It Higher Than Taylor Swift’s?

According to Forbes‘ annual list of celebrity billionaires, Taylor Swift’s total financial value now exceeds $1 billion.

“The most famous newcomer is, of course, Taylor Swift,” the magazine explained on Tuesday, April 2.

Forbes went on to note that Taylor “record-breaking, five-continent Eras Tour is the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue.”

So while Travis payday is huge for the NFL, it’s not really coming close to what Taylor’s raked in recently.

However, lest us not forget his other ventures. Travis will be hosting Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? starting this year. According to The Sun, Travis’ contract is good for two seasons and he’ll earn $1.8 million per season.

And then he’s got his endorsements with Nike and L’Homme Helzberg Diamonds.

In short, he might not be a billionaire, but his net worth is still something most people would kill for! He’s not losing any sleep!