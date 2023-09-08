Jim Bob Duggar: Enlisting Loyal Daughters to Sabotage Jill and Derick’s Book Launch?

This week, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar publicly shamed Jill for exposing them.

According to their own (very public) statement, they would prefer that she settle any disagreements privately.

Obviously, the timing is no coincidence. Jill’s memoir will hit bookshelves very soon.

But there’s some odd activity among some of Jill’s more Jim Bob-adjacent siblings. A growing number of fans believe that he’s “weaponizing” his daughters to sabotage Jill’s book launch.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Counting The Cost releases on Tuesday, September 12.

Jill Duggar’s book, which she wrote alongside Derick Dillard (her husband) and Craig Borlase (not her husband), isn’t some sort of accounting book.

It’s a memoir about how she grew up on reality TV. How her father manipulated and exploited her during that time. And how, while he pocketed millions, she had to retain an attorney to even get a fraction of that.

Jill Duggar holds a cup of coffee while looking into the camera for this selfie. (Instagram)

On Amazon Prime’s Shiny Happy People docuseries, Jill and Derick touched upon some of these topics.

Even then, they were clearly holding back some things. Things that will come out in the book.

But this has also meant that Jim Bob had a preview of Jill’s airing of grievances. And has had months to plan a counteroffensive.

Jill Duggar and her husband hold very little back in the Amazon documentary meant to expose the former’s parents. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

For one thing, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have issued multiple public statements to People about what Jill has to say.

“We love all of our children very much,” the awful parents claimed.

“As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love,” they expressed.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are two seriously messed-up people. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jim Bob and Michelle alleged: “We’ve aimed to deal honorably with our children, our finances, and our other endeavors.”

Have they? That is … fascinating. Interesting to watch people “aim” to do something and then fail so spectacularly.

“While imperfect,” Jim Bob and Michelle noted, “it is our intent and desire to live a life that honors Christ.” That title, meaning “anointed one,” refers to the central figure of their religion.

Counting On star Michelle Duggar speaks about raising her children within their toxic, controlling home while Jim Bob Duggar listens. (YouTube)

Attempting to shame Jill for speaking out, Jim Bob and Michelle basically expressed a desire that she STFU.

“We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum,” they complained.

“So,” Jim Bob and Michelle commented, “we will not comment.”

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar appear here in South America on a controversial trip. (Instagram)

“As the future unfolds,” the Duggars continued ominously, “we will continue to love our family, pray for them.”

“And,” they continued, “enjoy every moment gifted to us to be parents and grandparents.”

But Jill does not get to be part of the family like she once was. Why? Because she spoke the truth — and defied her awful dad.

Jessa and daughter Fern on the latter’s second birthday. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Right now, a lot of fans believe that Jessa is pregnant.

She has not announced it yet, but the writing appears to be on the wall.

Less than two weeks ahead of Jill’s book launch, Jessa abruptly returned to social media after a months-long hiatus. Seriously, she hadn’t posted since May.

In early September of 2023, Jessa Duggar abruptly returned to social media. She had not posted to Instagram since that spring. (Instagram)

And Jessa is not the only Duggar daughter who has seemed to be more active on social media suddenly.

Often, the cult-adhering members of this infamous family go dark on Instagram and beyond when there’s a PR crisis.

But, these days, it’s always a PR crisis. The world knows about the twisted upbringing that Jim Bob and Michelle forced upon their children. There’s no coming back from this.

Jessa Duggar took followers on a tour of her living room decor via her Instagram Stories in early 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Right now, the theory that some fans across social media are circulating is that Jim Bob is planning to use his daughters — and what’s left of their likability — against their sister.

If he can preempt or at least distract from their book, he can effectively sabotage Jill’s big launch.

Some even believe that they’ll time Jessa’s baby reveal to draw attention from Counting The Cost among what remains of Duggar fans.