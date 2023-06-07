Leah Messer: Blasted By Bigots After Taking Daughters to Pride Parade!

Over the course of her years with the Teen Mom franchise, Leah Messer has made some controversial decisions and become somewhat of a divisive figure.

But all decent human beings will agree that in her latest controversy, Leah is 100 percent in the right.

Like millions of other Americans, Leah attended a Pride parade over the weekend.

She was joined by her three daughters, Aleeah, Ali, and Addie — and for some reason, this fact infuriated many of Leah’s followers.

“Happy Pride!” Leah captioned her post about the parade.

“Be whoever you want! Love whoever you want!! #lovewins #prideparade.”

It was Leah’s way of showing support to a marginalized community while also teaching her children about the importance of diversity and inclusivity.

But because we live in very dark times, Leah’s comment section was promptly flooded with hate speech.

“There’s no way I will have my kids participating in this! NO WAY!” one follower wrote, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Really Leah? You have your children in this parade? Leave the kids out of it,” another person added.

“Sure, let’s celebrate continual spitting in God’s face!” a third bigot chimed in.

Many commenters expressed their ignorance in more ways than one, peppering their hate speech with so many grammatical errors that they could barely be understood.

“Stop pushing the future generations into this dumb sh-t! U was not born that way!” wrote one such knuckle-dragger.

“MTV is owned by Satan himself, you’re all fkn possessed,” an amateur theologian opined.

Leah didn’t take the bait by attempting to reason with these cretins — and sadly, that’s often the only sensible approach to situations such as this one.

You’re not gonna change some stranger’s mind by talking sense to them on social media, especially when they long ago decided to dedicate their life to hate.

And Leah’s been in the public eye long enough to know that — in the words of the 21st century’s greatest poet — the haters are gonna hate, hate, hate.

Battling against them is almost always a losing cause and a danger to one’s mental health.

In recent weeks, Leah has been hinting at plans to quit Teen Mom and retire to a much quieter life.

Perhaps that’s because of all the ugliness she’s encountered during her years in the spotlight.

These days, Leah’s kids are old enough to be fully aware of how their mother is perceived by the general public.

And Leah might be feeling like she has no choice but to step away for their protection.