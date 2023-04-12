Josh Duggar's Kids Make Rare Social Media Appearance, Join Rest of Family on Religious Pilgimage

When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, there was a good deal of discussion about what would happen to his wife and seven children.

It was widely assumed that Josh’s parents would take Anna and her kids into their home, and that’s exactly what happened.

But there are still lingering questions about whether these two factions of the Duggar family are able to get along when forced to live under one roof.

After all, Anna believes Josh is innocent, and she’s reportedly furious with the Duggars’ ongoing refusal to publicly support her husband.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Of course, she might feel differently these days, following rumors of Josh’s prison romance.

Anyway, we might never know for sure if Anna has hammered out a truce with her in-laws.

But we do know that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are still on good terms with Anna’s kids — or at least with the eldest two.

For obvious reasons, 13-year-old Mackynzie and 11-year-old Michael don’t make many appearances on social media these days.

Josh’s kids have enough problems without being forced to endure the taunts and insults of idiots who blame these kids for their father’s atrocities.

But Josh and Anna’s eldest son and daughter did crop up briefly in a new YouTube video uploaded by their uncle Jed Duggar.

Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu are expecting their second child! (Photo via Instagram)

It seems a large segment of the Duggar clan made a pilgrimage to Israel recently, and Mackynzie and Michael came along for the ride.

They didn’t speak in the video, and they were only on camera for about three seconds, but when Josh’s kids appeared briefly in the background, they were quickly identified by diehard Duggar-watchers.

The video is 26 minutes long, and Mackynzie and Michael’s cameo is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it affair.

Josh Duggar’s kids made a brief appearance on social media this week. Their father will remain in prison for the next decade or so. (Photo via Instagram)

But not surprisingly, it wasn’t long before the clip generated a minor controversy in the Duggar-centric corners of the internet.

Fortunately, commenters in the always-entertaining r/DuggarsSnark subreddit were respectful to the kids and saved the insults for their parents.

“Poor kid’s probably already been a sister mom (while her own mom was busy being joyfully available to a pervert) and now she’s a cousin mom. #Freemackynzie,” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. Anna still believes her husband is innocent. (Photo via Getty)

“I am pleased to see Mackynzie is out there seeing the world. I’m sure that Anna is using her as support for caring for her siblings,” another added.

“I hope that the Duggar kids are going to do better than the adults who ‘raise’ them,” a third chimed in.

Needless to say, it’s easy to see why the Duggars keep these kids away off camera as much as possible.

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

Hopefully, Mackynzie and Michael will eventually discover social media for themselves.

It’s the only way they’ll ever learn the truth about how colossally effed up their family is.