Jill Duggar Announces Career Plans, Violates Family Dress Code, Generally Flips the Bird to Jim Bob!

There was a time, not all that long ago, when it looked as though Jill Duggar would be content to follow the path that her parents had laid out for her.

These days, however, the 31-year-old is very much her own woman.

Like her younger sister, Jinger, Jill has rebelled against her ultra-conservative upbringing in a number of interesting ways.

In some ways, Jill has taken her defiance even further, going so far as to cut off contact with Jim Bob and Michelle.

Jill doesn’t frequently speak out on the latest controversies surrounding her family, but earlier this week, she subtly reminded us that she’s still refusing to conform to her parents’ expectations.

First, Jill posted the photo below, in which she can be seen hanging some wall art depicting musical notations.

“I’m indecisive sometimes. … I switched up a few decorations and finally got this Amazing Grace piece hung in a new spot,” she captioned the post.

The song portrayed is “Amazing Grace,” and there’s a Bible in view, but believe it or not, this photo is downright scandalous by Duggar standards.

That’s because Jill is wearing jeans in clear violation of the infamous Duggar dress code.

Not only that, this week also saw Jill announcing plans to eventually work outside of the home, another no-no in the Duggars’ world.

Jill confirmed that she’s still a licensed midwife and hopes to return to the profession someday soon.

“I’m not currently practicing, but have been able to keep my license ‘inactive’ in case I want to pick it back up someday or work in the birth world again,” she wrote on Instagram

“Have you worked in the birth world before?” Jill asked her followers.

“(Or maybe just watched a bit too many episodes of Call the Midwife? Lots of Laughs.)”

Yes, Jill is also watching secular television!

The show she referenced is a BBC period drama which takes a frank and compassionate look at women’s rights issues such as access to abortion.

You can be sure that Jim Bob very much does not approve!

Of course, this is not the first time that Jill has publicly renounced her parents’ belief system.

In 2020, she and Derick famously blasted Jim Bob for preventing them from controlling their own lives.

“Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us,” Jill said at the time.

“The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we’d be told, ‘Well, you’re not allowed to do that,'” Derick chimed in.

Obviously, that was a frustrating experience for the young couple.

But these days, it seems that Jill and Derick are determined to live life on their terms, no matter the cost!