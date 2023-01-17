Tammy Slaton: I’ll Reveal All on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4!

Tammy Slaton has undergone a number of changes of late.

The long-time reality star is married. And she’s also nearly unrecognizable.

As you may have seen in a recent social media upload, Slaton has shed an incredible amount of weight… most likely due to gastric bypass surgery.

The thing is, we don’t know for certain whether this is the case — because Tammy has remained unusually silent about such an important development.

It’s not because she doesn’t want to tell the world all that’s been going on with her.

It’s because she can’t. Literally. Or at least legally.

“Can’t you just do a serious video and talk to us about your new look?” a TikTok user asked Tammy late last week, adding as a compliment:

“You’re looking so much better. We can see your hard work. Talk to us about it!”

In response, Tammy explained that she is “still under contract,” expounding as follows:

“I really wish I could talk about all this stuff that’s going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes, my marriage.

“But I can’t. … Season 4 is coming out January 17. That’s when it’s premiering. But that’s only, like, eight episodes of a series of 16 episodes. We start filming, B — season 4B — at the end of this month.

“So, I can’t give TLC FOMO. I mean, FOMO means ‘fear of missing out.’ I really can’t, I’m sorry.”

This is pretty normal in the world of reality television.

A network will ask a cast member NOT to divulge too much away from the camera in order to inspire viewers to tune in.

For Tammy, this means she hasn’t been able spill very much tea when it comes to husband Caleb Willingham.

All we know is that Slaton met him last year in rehab and exchanged vows with Caleb in the parking lot of the same facility in November.

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room,” the 36-year old did tell People Magazine at one point.

“I literally married my best friend.”

Said a source previously to The Sun:

“She began dating Caleb in rehab, and I’m so happy they met in-person and were not dating online.

“They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome.”

From what we hear, Caleb likely will appear on 1,000-Lb Sisters Season 4, which will take us inside Slaton’s scary hospitalization in early 2022.

In November, upon announcing 1,000-Lb Sisters was returning for Season 4, TLC included a synopsis that read:

Tammy makes “a life-altering decision” after surviving a near-death experience.

Amy, expecting her second baby, isn’t sure how being an overweight mother will work, while Chris is desperate to qualify for skin removal surgery.