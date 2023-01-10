Diana Jenkins Exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Focus on Pregnancy

Diana Jenkins has made a very personal decision.

And it has a direct impact on her professional life.

On Monday, the 49-year old — who debuted as a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 — announced she has decided to walk away from the franchise.

Diana Jenkins attends the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party on February 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California.

Referencing her fiancé and her journey to come, Jenkins wrote on Instagram:

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year.

“You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest.

“To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Concluded the star:

“I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

Jenkins and Monroe are already parents to two-year-old daughter Eliyanah.

On a Season 12 episode of the aforementioned program, Jenkins revealed she suffered a miscarriage after welcoming Eliyanah.

(Jenkins also shares two children — son Innis and daughter Eneya — with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.)

Jenkins’ last appearance took place remotely, as used satellite to take part in to The Real Housewives of Orangey County Season 12 reunion after testing positive for COVID-10.

Previously, Jenkins feuded on air with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais … with the latter accusing her rival of paying for bots to attack her son teenage Jax on social media.

Jenkins strongly denied doing any such thing.

Her decision yesterday, meanwhile, followed Lisa Rinna announcing her own exit from the show.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in a statement last week.

She added at the time:

“It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 will premiere later this year — with at least two cast spots now up for grabs.