Usman and Kimberly Ask His Brother: Hey, Can We Adopt Your Kid?

On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Usman Umar blindsided Kimberly Menzies. Again.

He dropped a bombshell on her and on Jamal, whom he’d only just met: he hadn’t told his brother, Mohammed, about the adoption plans.

Do you know what they call adoption plans without permission to actually take the child? Conspiracy to kidnap, basically.

On Sunday’s episode, Usman tells Mohammed that he’d like to adopt his child and take him to America. That could be a very tough pill to swallow. Mohammed clearly did not see it coming.

Infamously, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar’s mother gave him a list of demands when she gave him her conditional blessing to marry Kimberly Menzies.

One of those demands was that Kimberly allow him to take a second wife. They discovered that this would prevent him from coming to the US, even if it were only a future plan.

So Usman came up with Plan B: to adopt a child to fulfill his mother’s sense of entitlement to grandchildren. And he had a specific child in mind, too.

So, in the preview for Season 7, Episode 16, Usman and Kimberly and Jamal are seated with Mohammed and his family.

“I don’t feel I need another wife,” he confesses to his older brother.

“Because getting two wives,” Usman explains, “it may deny me to move to America.”

Mohammed has his son, Mahadi, sitting in his lap as Usman makes his proposal.

“I was thinking if you can give us Mahadi to adopt him as our child,” he suggests of his nephew.

Mohammed replies with a stunned and extremely understandable “Huh?”

“Don’t worry, we are going to take care of him hundred percent,” Usman says. Is that reassuring? Maybe.

While Mohammed’s wife acknowledges how awkward the situation is, Kimberly acknowledges that this was not her goal.

“Part of me does have this feeling like, ‘I could raise this child,'” she admits to the camera.

“But at the same time, Mahadi’s parents are looking at me,” Kimberly observes, “and they think I’m crazy.”

She explains: “They never expected that I wanted to adopt Mahadi.”

And as big of a deal as adoption is on its own, Kimberly notes that this would be a more significant change in several ways.

“It’s not just uprooting the baby,” Kimberly detailed.

She pointed out that “I’m uprooting this child from his culture.”

If this happens … which is, of course, a very big “if.”

So, how does Mohammed feel about Usman’s abrupt and shocking “offer” to adopt Mohammed’s actual child?

Well, he does call it a “very powerful” suggestion on his brother’s part.

But Mohammed has concerns that Kimberly’s voiceover clearly predicted when it comes to his son’s future.

Simply put, Mohammed has grown up in this very conservative Muslim area of Nigeria.

“I don’t want a situation whereby my child will go there without having Islamic orientation,” he admits.

It is possible that Usman and Kimberly can address those concerns. It is also possible that his worries are beyond them.