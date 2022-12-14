Kimberly Menzies Returns Her Engagement Ring to Usman: I’m Done Here!

Perhaps the most shocking part of Usman’s adoption plans is that he didn’t receive a firm “no.”

Not from Kimberly. And not even from Mahadi’s parents, Mohammed and Zainab.

But the promo for the next episode shows that Kimberly and Usman are not through with bitterness and conflict.

After Usman tells his complaining fiancee that she should just go home to America, she storms out. But first, she returns the engagement ring.

On Season 7, Episode 17 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly Menzies will reach her limit. Again.

Remember, we just saw Usman “Sojaboy” Umar suggest to Mohammed that he and Kimberly adopt Mahadi and take him to the US.

Kimberly felt uncomfortable with the idea, especially after learning that Usman had not even brought it up with his brother until then. It was another surprise, another lie of omission.

So, in the short promo — which came towards the end, with credits rolling over almost every moment — Kimberly and Usman are at odds.

The two are in the hotel room together.

However, Kimberly is accusing Usman of not spending enough time — real, quality time — with her during this trip.

“I’m sitting here f–king thinking about adopting a baby,” Kimberly expresses during a heated moment.

It is important for us to remember that, in promos especially, we do not get full context.

The teaser’s job is to tease, not to fill in the details. That is the episode’s job.

But Kimberly has real issues with Usman. It sounds like he is not being emotionally present with her.

“You’re on your f–king phone all the time,” she complains.

Kimberly then accuses: “You can’t even hold a conversation with me.”

One could chalk up differing ideas about phone use to multiple things. Their age gap could even be a factor, right?

But some issues transcend generational divides.

“We don’t even have sex,” Kimberly laments. A lack of yammy is clearly taking a toll on them.

With so much emotional neglect, Kimberly feels unsure of what she is even doing in Nigeria.

“If you don’t understand why you are here,” Usman replies.

He then suggests to her that she should “then you can pack your things and go back [to America].”

Sometimes, people blurt out things in anger that they do not really mean.

Other times, they truly do mean the nasty things that they say. Only anger allows them to bypass their filters and say it out loud.

We don’t know which was going on with Usman. But Kimberly seems to take him at his word.

Kimberly walks over to Usman, where he remains seated by the window of the hotel room.

“I’m done here,” she announces. That is a familiar line in this franchise.

And then, she leaves something behind. Let’s take a look:

Kimberly left her engagement ring sitting on the table.

Remember, she proposed to Usman — with a ring for him, and with a backup ring in case the first one wasn’t right.

Later, he proposed to her, apparently intent upon doing it himself. Mostly a sweet gesture. But Kimberly no longer wants the ring.

Kimberly then leaves the room. This is where the promo ends, but we’re sure that more drama is coming in the actual episode.

Likely, producers will have to split up after the exit — one team to follow her, the other to remain behind and hear what Usman thinks.

There is never any real resolution with these two. Too many problems, and too much nonsense.