Leonardo DiCaprio: Already Dating 22-Year-Old Model After Camila Morrone Split?

Usually, when people accuse a middle-aged guy of trading in his ex-girlfriend for a newer model, they’re speaking figuratively.

But Leonardo DiCaprio has been taking that joke to its most literal extreme for the past decade!

As you’ve likely heard by now, DiCaprio has broken up with Camila Morrone, the model and actress he had been dating for the past four years.

As many have already noted, Camila turned 25 in June, and Leo has never dated a woman older than that.

Leo and Camila have called it quits!

Did Morrone’s age have anything to do with the breakup?

We may never know for sure, but one thing is certain — Leo has fallen back into his old ways with remarkable ease.

Fans were initially surprised by the news that DiCaprio has hooking up with Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid looks great in black at Fashion Week. Some haters tried to shame her look. (Photo via Getty)

After all, Gigi is both 27 and a mom, which makes her doubly unqualified for the job of Leo’s girlfriend.

But it seems DiCaprio and Hadid were merely enjoying a “friends with benefits” arrangement, not actually dating.

And the woman who’s rumored to be Leo’s new girlfriend meets all the requirements of the position.

Maria Beregova is rumored to be Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend. (Photo via Instagram)

Her name is Maria Beregova, and in addition to being a 22-year-old model, (check and check), she comes with the bonus qualification of being independently wealthy.

Maria is the ex-wife of Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, a real estate tycoon whose grandfather Massoud Abdelhafid was the “right hand man” of infamous Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

Leo’s laid back approach to life might be just what Maria needs following what was probably a rather intense divorce!

Maria Beregova shows off her modeling skills. (Photo via Instagram)

Anyway, Beregova is quite popular on Instagram with nearly 73,000 followers.

And you can expect that number to skyrocket amid reports that she’s in a relationship with a man whom many consider to be the world’s most eligible bachelor.

Over the weekend, photos of Maria and Leo leaving a club together made the rounds on social media.

Maria Beregova is rather popular on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

It looked as though DiCaprio — who was joined by his friend and perennial wingman Tobey Maguire — was trying to remain anonymous.

But that’s no easy feat when you’re one of the world’s most famous people, and you’re traveling in the company of a leggy fashion model.

Interestingly, the photos were taken back in July.

We know what you’re thinking — word of Leo and Camila’s split just got out in late August.

Leonardo DiCaprio is single again … Or is he? (Photo via Getty)

But sources close to the situation say that Leo and Camila had been on-again, off-again for most of the past year.

It’s possible that Leo met Maria while he and Camila were on a break, or that the split with Morrone became permanent several weeks earlier than reported.

Whatever the case, it seems that Leo has not wasted any time in finding a new companion.

Hopefully, Maria is aware that she might soon age out of the job!