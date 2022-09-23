King Charles at Center of Bizarre Conspiracy Theory Involving Body Guards, Prosthetic Limbs

Charles has only been on the throne for about two weeks, but he’s already at he center of his first conspiracy theory as king.

Now, the royals don’t have any real power these days, so Charles’ first alleged conspiracy doesn’t involve anything super exciting nuclear codes or the Illuminati.

Instead, the theories have to do with the limbs of Charles’ security guards.

We wish we were joking …

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now fomally known as King Charles III. (Photo via Getty Images)

You see, TikTok users have become convinced that the men who have been placed in charge of Charles’ protection are sporting prosthetic hands.

“King Charles Security, do some have fake arms?” one TikToker captioned footage of the security team, which has already racked up millions of likes.

“The man on the left, the hand he is holding looks suspicious,” one person commented, according to Radar Online. “It looks to be inanimate.”

“Then this taller man one of his arms also looks fake,” another added.

“Real hand is already on his gun in case,” a third chimed in.

“It’s because he’s an armed guard, his real hand is inside his jacket holding the gun, this isn’t new or a secret.”

King Charles new role could dramatically impact his relationship with his sons. And many believe he might use his new power to send a message to Harry. (Photo via Getty)

Yes, it wasn’t long before the self-proclaimed experts started explaining to the rest of us what exactly is going on here.

“Secret service does this in America too. Prop hands. Their real hand is on loaded gun under the jacket,” one such galaxy-brained genius deigned to expound.

“Right arm is real, left is false so he can conceal a weapon at ready state,” another surmised.

King Charles is 73 years old, so his reign will likely be brief in comparison to the 70 years that his mother sat on the throne. (Photo via Getty)

Here’s the thing — the theory is plausible, but the more you think about it, the less sense it makes.

After all, when it comes to protection, wouldn’t the use of a bodyguard’s hands be more important than quick access to a gun?

Like the ability to quickly remove your client from harm’s way is probably more important than the ability to shoot a bad guy at a moment’s notice, right?

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 her eldest son became King Charles III. (Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, one former royal bodyguard has already shot down the theory as a load of bollocks.

“They definitely aren’t fake hands,” Will Geddes, the former bodyguard, told UK newspaper the Metro.

“I can understand why some people might have thought they were because of what looks like an incredibly tight grip but they definitely aren’t.”

King Charles’ hands have been attracting a lot of attention. (Photo via Getty Images)

And believe it or not, that’s not the only Charles-related, hand-based conspiracy theory making the rounds this week.

Many are convinced that the King’s hands are unnaturally swollen, which they’ve taken as a sign of cardiovascular disease.

Again, we have no idea if there’s any truth to these rumors, but Charles may want to get used to them.

The scrutiny is unlikely to relent as long as he’s on the throne.